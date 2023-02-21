On a recent frigidly cold morning, I awakened way earlier than I had set my alarm for. I had napped for several hours the evening before, sitting in front of the TV, as I am wont to do these days, so when I finally roused and took myself to bed, I had already had most of a good nights’ rest.
With several hours before I really had to get up, I still ended up getting out of bed, first to go to the bathroom and then to turn up the heat and turn off the floor fan at the other end of the bedroom, which I rely on as a source of “white noise,” that lets me sleep better.
In the suddenly quiet dark, I slid back under the covers and snuggled in to keep warm until the house heated up a bit. I laid there in the dark, listening to the sounds of my neighborhood before anyone else was up and about.
I heard dogs barking off the east of the house; a badly tuned pickup lumbered by on the street and then, way off in the distance, I heard the hollow hoot of a train.Trains are something I have been listening to for as long as I can remember. The first house I distinctly remember living in as a child was right next door to a set of train tracks. The track was no more than 50 feet from my bedroom window and the freight trains roared through a couple times a night, every night, hooting distantly off to the west and b-lumping rhythmically as they passed by the house and forged their way east. If it was early enough I would get up and go to the window and count the cars as they blazed by, 60 to 70 or sometimes even as many as a hundred or more, before diving under the covers again and wishing I was on one of those trains headed off into the unknown.
When we left that place and came to Paris, I was very pleased to hear trains in the distance. When I was a kid, trains ran regularly in and out of Paris, from just about every direction.
There were two stations in town back then, both quite active.
The buildings are still there — one on the corner of Hearn Street and S. Church Street, the other in the 1100 block of Bonham Street — but they are being used for other things these days. And there are still trains coming in and out of Paris, just not in the numbers they used to.
There is no passenger service in Paris anymore, and in my lifetime, in my memory,
I do not think there ever was, just freight lines, bringing bulk material to some of the larger manufacturing plants. I have several sharp recollections of a large forklift bearing the logo of a large local lumber yard, trundling down Bonham Street and pulling into the railyard to unload pallets of lumber off a freight car.
You never knew back then when you might be stopped by a train crossing a city street and blocking vehicles for what seemed like endless minutes. It used to drive my mom crazy when that happened when she was driving.
My mother took me and my sister to Chicago to visit family by train twice when I was little, from the station in Gainesville.
The second time we did that we came back to Texas by car, with the grandparents.
I remember feeling disappointed and a bit cheated about missing the ride back. Train travel was a lot of fun, as I recall.
Today, I cannot remember the last time I actually saw a train in action in Paris.
I just hear them, late at night and really early in the morning off to the south of my house.
The closest train tracks to where I live are less than a mile away in that direction, plenty close to hear that mournful sound in the still of the windless night when the streets are next to deserted.
Trains always make me think of adventures, of throwing off the chains of everyday existence and hightailing it out of town with a single suitcase and a pocketful of dreams.
Not that I ever really would; it’s just nice to think about as you snuggle under the bedspread and dreamily watch the clock tick ever closer to the time you have to get up and go to work.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.