It was a Sunday, it was cold and I was looking around the apartment for something to do and spied my Chromebook looking all lonely.
I thought I will go googling; mopping can wait.
Google can take you anywhere and with spring getting ready to make the awful winter cold a memory, it was high time for me to make some road trip plans.
I like history and touring old homes that are open to the public.
So, I decided to search for historic old homes.
But a typo happened and instead of old, I typed odd.
I decided to stay and read about some odd houses around the world.
And boy are there ever some doozies.
Somewhere in Lebanon overlooking the Mediterranean Sea is a house that looks like a jet, specifically an Airbus A80, sitting on a runway.
It is huge, two stories with multiple bedrooms, a big kitchen, bathrooms and a fancily furnished living room.
Then there is the not so huge structure that was built in an alley between two buildings in Warsaw, Poland. They called it a house, but no one lives there for very long. People rent it and stay for a while.
Because, seriously, who could live for very long in a place that is 48 inches at its widest point.
There is a single bed in the bedroom, there is a kitchen and a bathroom. Since it is so narrow it is two stories, but there is no staircase. You have to take the ladder up to get to the bedroom.
Another odd house that I found out about was called the pie house.
The reason it is called that is because it is in the shape of a piece of pie.
Yep, you read that right. A house built in the triangular shape of a slice of pie.
Except for the shape, you wouldn’t mistake it for a slice of apple pie cause it looks like a regular house.
It has beige siding, windows and roof, but it goes from being 20 feet wide at one end down to three feet wide at the other end.
It has 1,600 square feet of floor space and that space has two and a half baths along with two bedrooms. There are two floors and a basement.
If you are ever in Deerfield, Illinois, just ask anyone you see where the pie house is. They will know.
Now over in Chattanooga, Tennessee, you can find the Spaceship House, if you know where to look. I bet somebody in town could tell you.
It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms within its 2,000 square feet of living space. The house is on stilts and there is a car park underneath the house and to get inside the residents have to use a retractable staircase.
You know when it comes to weird, Texas just won’t be left out. But the two odd houses I found in Texas weren’t near Austin.
I had never heard of the Steel House in Lubbock, but it has been there since 1974, all several hundred tons of steel of it.
Some people say it looks like a pig, but I think it just looks bizarre.
Then there is a family in San Jose de Las Piedras in Mexico’s northern state of Coahuila which is less than 50 miles from the border with Texas living under a rock.
Literally, living under a rock. It is a sun-dried brick home with a huge rock for a roof, I am pretty sure I could not sleep with a gazillion-pound rock above my bed, but those family members do.
More power to them, but the hard rock life is not for me.
Still, it was an interesting couple of hours.
So, see, you never know where a mistake will lead you.
