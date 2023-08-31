Ahhh, to be young and healthy, carefree and …not as spoiled. Well, we aren’t young or healthy, but we’re back to traveling pretty light.
I recall back in the early days of our marriage when we first began traveling, how we traveled.
We traveled light.
Very light.
One suitcase, blue jeans, a few shirts or tee shirts, soap in case we stayed in a really cheap motel, (there were lots of them) night clothes and the basics, socks, underwear, a hairbrush and shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
Honestly, that was it.
I mean it.
There came a time, a few more years down the line when we threw in some antacids and aspirin.
Still no need for anything else.
We never thought about a rolling suitcase back then.
No, we just wagged a single bag around with no thought to the burden.
When, back in the 1990’s I began to fulfill my lifelong dreams of traveling overseas, we invested in suitcases that rolled.
After the airline lost our luggage the first time, we did learn to take a carry on with a change of clothes for each of us inside.
Still had about as much camera equipment as anything else though. The amount of film I took was significant.
Somewhere in the early 2000’s we began taking medicines with us. Blood pressure and arthritis meds for me, cholesterol and arthritis meds for Thomas. And pillows.
Yes, we reached that middle aged stage when we wanted our own home pillows. And I wanted a book to read myself to sleep. And our toiletry kit now had body lotion, facial moisturizer, mouthwash, Benadryl, bandaids, tissue pack, chapstick and our battery operated toothbrushes.
Heaven forbid we use a manual toothbrush!
We were spoiled and wanted all our stuff around.
In the clothing department things didn’t change much except for having had wet feet a few times we pitched in an extra pair of shoes. And jackets.
For a number of years as we traveled by vehicle we put in water jugs, cups, snacks, picnic stuff and more. In other words we took a ton of stuff just “in case.” We added flashlights and pepper spray. We could have lived the rest of our lives with the stuff we were wagging along, kind of a modern day Conestoga wagon thing.
Then my back began to give me fits and Thomas had issues with his second knee replacement.
The weight of that big suitcase got replaced by two small wheeled bags that could be loaded and unloaded easily. Wagging all those pillows, water jugs and stuff in and out became more work than we wanted to do. We wanted to make one trip from car to room. One only.
So, our travel habits hit reverse. Back to basics. No more superfluous items like pillows, water containers (we all use bottles of water now anyway) bags of snacks, five-pounds of books or anything that requires extra trips to and from a car.
The one thing that did grow, of course, was that medicine box. Fortunately, pills are small.
When Thomas lost his leg and became wheelchair bound and I had four big back surgeries we wondered if we would travel again. But we did. Even our lightweight wheelchair takes up a chunk of room. I don’t take books anymore, I download one onto my phone. That saves weight and room. Of course we must each have charging cords for our phones. The phone cameras are used mostly, but I still take my digital Canon with the long lens. But it can remain in the Jeep. We take even fewer clothes, having discovered you can get them washed and dried during a trip. Poor Thomas, when we check in to a hotel, he has our little suitcases piled in his lap and I hang all kinds of stuff off the handles of the wheelchair. We are kind of a manually operated Beverly Hillbillies looking couple as I push him and he remains virtually invisible under our stuff, holding on to it diligently. It works though.
We aren’t back to when we traveled carefree. It’s not unfettered and we can’t go hiking anymore.But we still enjoy seeing this gorgeous country. And, once again we travel light, very light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.