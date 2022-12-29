What a shame a fun time like Christmas has to land at the end of the calendar year. Nostalgic negative thoughts of the past should not erupt into the mind when all should be rosy.
The Paris High School alumni department took a beating on its roster this year. Staggering from the 2021 losses, which included 101-year-old 1938 baseball star Eddie Robinson, brilliant minds and entire archives were lost. Here are just a few I mourn as the year ends: Bob Biard, John Alexander, Pete Wright, Bob Burns, Fred Swaim, Gayle Burress and the most humorous of all, John Good. The world is empty without you, but better since you influenced so many.
Eddie left me three chapters short of an entire book when he, believe it or not, unexpectedly died down on the farm. I struggled for a winter to write those final stanzas in his words. But, I finished.
We are awaiting the decision by A&M Press now.
His peer, Dr. John Alexander, also in Fort Worth, left us after so many years of service to his hospital and patients. His family history roamed from a grandfather who played a part in the creation of Coca-Cola to an aunt and uncles who owned the Alexander’s Book Store in Paris for decades. The money he left will assist UTMB students for many semesters.
Another Robinson peer who left us was Bob Biard. His mother was the pillar of local history around here. He had some 40 patents in his pocket, most electronic; the one you and I know best is called the LED gizmo. Other than explain the inner mechanisms, he would rather pull out his harmonica and make toes tap.
Besides the book store, kids of the 1950s knew where to go to laugh and play, and swim — at
Barrett’s on North Main. Berta “Pete” Wright taught we young-‘uns to swim. Or, at least she tried. I was feared of it all, so was not one of her good pupils. But, she was fun! Her visits the past 20 years to the Lamar County Historical Museum were classic!
Speaking of classic. Freddie Swaim wobbled around with his staff the past years, braved turning over the store to his two boys who are plenty capable, carried around Linda and Bo and Dean Amis, and spent hours and hours supporting Paris Junior College basketball. Being a far right winger, you’d never think he would be great friends with liberal attorney Jess Nickerson.
And, the verbal battles were vicious at times! However, they never stopped enjoying the games and trips. I look during a contest now in the Hunt Center, over at the top row behind the bench, and marvel that of the 30 some-odd that were there each tipoff in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, two sit now.
A couple who left were my classmates of 1964, though Bob Burns claimed three classes and went to their reunions all the time. Man, do I miss him. He said he felt bad for the better part of a year, but we sloughed it off as long COVID or just old age. We are 76 and 75, or were! Topsy and forgetful, and highly impatient, he still fought the fight. The local librarian was lucky Bob did not come down and let him have it when the academic and the city manager decided to not display paintings in one of Judge A.W. Neville’s books!
Gayle Burress was one of those whom I stayed away from in high school. She was smooth. She and that salutatorian, Deborah Dirks, both wore penny loafers and sometimes stockings with those dresses that began to be shorter and shorter between 1960 and 1964. I was flat scared of them both, and nervous. I did have one date with Deborah once, but my IQ could not keep up with that! Gayle remained a friend through communication for many years. A real stylish lady, smart too, with one of those things they call a doctorate.
As for John Good … thanks for your bravery at Normandy and in Europe. How you kept that attitude of glee, that cocked-head and attentive smirk, is beyond me. And, thanks for the stories.
We lost a dozen or more in December. One was longtime friend and Paris supporter Ronnie Nutt. Most of us thought he would never run out of energy, much less leave us too soon. My bet is he’s up there gathering autographed items to send back to us for auctions!
Or, he might be the right hand water boy to the head spiritual coach. You can bet he’s got more ideas.
A real shame to lose them, but PHS is minus many more. These are only a few. They and all who hit that final home run made life good for us all. See ya.
Steely is a resident of Paris, Texas.
