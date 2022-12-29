What a shame a fun time like Christmas has to land at the end of the calendar year. Nostalgic negative thoughts of the past should not erupt into the mind when all should be rosy.

The Paris High School alumni department took a beating on its roster this year. Staggering from the 2021 losses, which included 101-year-old 1938 baseball star Eddie Robinson, brilliant minds and entire archives were lost. Here are just a few I mourn as the year ends: Bob Biard, John Alexander, Pete Wright, Bob Burns, Fred Swaim, Gayle Burress and the most humorous of all, John Good. The world is empty without you, but better since you influenced so many.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.