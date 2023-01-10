Well, a sad display of the workings of our federal government finally came to an end late Friday night.
I got to watch it, hurrah.
I was part of the audience, because it was historic for a wrong reason and I had written a story that was to run in Sunday’s paper.
The story was what we call localizing a national story.
The hitch was if Rep. Kevin McCarthy became Speaker of the House in a vote on Friday the story would be moot. The story was about the historic nature of the events of most of last week. The focus was on what should have been the routine matter of the majority party electing the leader of the House as is tradition and not the circus or grab for power and headlines that it was evolving into.
I talked and emailed Lamar County Republican and Democratic leaders to get their comments on what was going on.
I also emailed our congressman Pat Fallon and found that he was planning a teletown hall Thursday night to inform constituents of what was going on with the 20 or so members of the Republican Party who were refusing to back McCarthy.
Fallon said that he was hopeful that the issue would be resolved in the next few days because the disarray that was playing out on the national stage was not good for the party.
He said that roughly 40% of voters in the country lean right of center while another 40% lean left of center.
“It’s the 20% in the middle that decides who is going to be president. It’s the 20% in the middle that is going to ultimately decide who is going to run the House and who is going to run the Senate,” he said,
“If we can get a speaker in the next couple of days, I don’t think there is going to be a lot of long-term damage,” he said.
His Republican Party cohorts agreed with him. The longer the disunity was on display, then the more damage would be done to the Republican Party has leaders in national affairs.
Fallon spoke with confidence that the vote would not last much longer.
Like it did back in 1856 when Rep. Nathaniel Banks, a Know Nothing adherent, who was elected to the House’s top job after 133 ballots over about a two-month period.
Back in that time, the issue of slavery was being debated as most people outside the South, whose economy benefited from unpaid slave labor, were against slavery as it was inhumane, evil and un-Christ-like.
“I don’t think it can go for two months because you are talking about national security threats. You are talking about not funding the military and things of that nature,” he said. “You are going to get into very dangerous territory.”
Lucky, McCarthy’s elevation means the House can now get on with its business.
But he paid a price giving into the demands of the holdout Republicans.
The concessions, reported so far, include a lower threshold number of members to make a motion to remove the speaker. It is now just one. The House will now vote individually on 12 appropriation bills, rather than one omnibus spending bill, An agreement to reinstate the Holman rule, which lets lawmakers amend appropriations legislation and reduce the salary of government officials and others.
Democrats, of course, are not thrilled with the whole situation and believe that the recent display in the House only reinforces the notion that the Republicans are the party of obstructionists.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
