Anybody who knows me, knows I love me some Tony Awards, so I was in my happy place Sunday night with the Tonys on my TV and my laptop at Google-ready at my side as I searched for names and titles of plays and gloried in the spectacle of a writer-less awards show broadcast live from New York City.

Things were going along swimmingly. The producers of the show honored its commitment to the striking Writers Guild of America by going utterly without a script, leaving the actors and dancers and singers more time to lavish their talents on the audiences in the theater and in homes around the world. No lame jokes and forced bits, and no scripted patter by the presenters. The presenters simply walked out with their names emblazoned on a screen over their heads, introduced themselves and got right down to the reason they were there, to announce the winners.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.