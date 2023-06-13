Anybody who knows me, knows I love me some Tony Awards, so I was in my happy place Sunday night with the Tonys on my TV and my laptop at Google-ready at my side as I searched for names and titles of plays and gloried in the spectacle of a writer-less awards show broadcast live from New York City.
Things were going along swimmingly. The producers of the show honored its commitment to the striking Writers Guild of America by going utterly without a script, leaving the actors and dancers and singers more time to lavish their talents on the audiences in the theater and in homes around the world. No lame jokes and forced bits, and no scripted patter by the presenters. The presenters simply walked out with their names emblazoned on a screen over their heads, introduced themselves and got right down to the reason they were there, to announce the winners.
For two hours, it was a night of inclusivity, celebrating tolerance and diversity and some really fine singing and dancing by some of the best Broadway has to offer…
…until the lights went out in my part of town.
Right at 9 p.m., with an hour to go and some of the big awards still unannounced, the power went out at my house.
There I was sitting in the dark, muttering imprecations under my breath, waiting for the juice to come back on, and I waited and waited and waited, for nearly two hours.
There had been a squall line come through in the half hour or so before, with some pretty high winds and a good deal of rain coming down, but it had already begun to die down when, suddenly, I was in the dark.
I sat on the couch listening for some indication of what had happened, but there was nothing but the sound of cars sluicing by on the wet street outside my house. I could hear them clear as a bell, because it was so silent inside my house. No sirens, no neighbors calling to one another, so I was heartened that it was a simple power outage, not some horrible disaster that had befallen us here in town.
I was already in my pajamas, so I did not go outside, but I spent the first hour or so going from door to door and from window to window around the house looking for some activity by the power company. With no phone and with no computer I could not get any information about what was going on, so I waited some more. The power did try to come on once about 50 minutes into the darkness, but it sputtered in a matter of seconds, dashing my hopes of seeing the last few minutes of the show.
By the time the power came back on, about an hour later, I had almost fallen asleep on the couch. The lights and the air conditioner and the fans started up with never a warning and all was right with my world again.
As soon as I got all my connections back on the cable and on the internet, I started looking for news of the awards show and who had won and whether the show had gone off as planned. It seemed it had performed like a champ, according to the internet and TV news sources.
It just did it without me looking on.
As I write this, I still do not know what happened, other than the general report that there had been weather related outages all over the region; I have no idea how many people in Paris were without power or for how long, I do know that people just one block west of me still had power the whole time I was sitting in the dark, and I was told when I came to work on Monday afternoon that the outage was not all that widespread across the city.
I do hope everyone out there is all right; I’m just bummed that I missed a big hunk of one of the shows I really look forward to all year.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
