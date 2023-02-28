Money is ordinary, so is my name
I can’t tell you how many times I have heard semi-clever quips after telling someone my last name is Money.
“Your name is Money? What a change!”
“Money, huh, that is a lot of cents.”
“Wow, Money, right. You must be god-cent.”
“You must have plenty of dough.”
“Your name is priceless,”
“Does that mean you have a lot of cents?”
“Really, can you buy happiness?”
“You got a lot?”
“Funny, you don’t look like the root of evil.”
Had enough? Just imagine years of hearing this from people who apparently think they are telling you something you have never heard before.
Still, these comments were always followed with gales of laughter from the source. I always try to smile politely.
But after so many years of hearing the same things over and over, it is hard to even smile; so forget about me breaking out into riotous laughter when someone offers a pun or joke about my last name.
I know everyone can’t know everything I have heard about my name, but they should be able to look at me and see I have been through many springs and crossed a lot of bridges.
When I lived in Victoria, some coworkers and I would, on Fridays, go out for drinks at different establishments around the town.
At one of them, a waitress who always waited on us, sang a certain song, parts of it anyway, everything I came in.
When she first found out my name, she was just stunned by it. She went on and on saying it every time she came around to check on us.
The very next time we went into the club, she sang, “Money, money, money, money, MON-NAY.
It didn’t take long for the regulars to join her!
There then are those that love to tell jokes.
I don’t know that I have heard all of them, but I have heard enough of them.
A guy told me one time: “Money, right? So, if you want to get rich, you shouldn’t talk, because silence is golden.” Yep, he laughed alone.
Then there is the lottery joke that I have heard various times over the past, oh twenty or so years,
“If you won $5 million and decided to donate a quarter to charity, how much would you have left?”
“You’d have $4,999,999.75. Ha,ha.” Often followed by a “get it.”
Another “joke” I have heard so many times, I can barely hide my lack of enthusiasm when I know it is coming at me.
Thankfully, the last time I heard it was in another town a few years ago.
I was sitting in the eye doctor’s examining room.
When he came in, he sat down and looked at some paperwork.
“Oh, your name is Money. That right?”
I nod yes
Did you hear about Willie Sutton.
Before I could say yes I know about the bank robber. He said, “You know they asked Willie Sutton, ‘Why do you rob banks? And he told them, ‘Because that is where the money is.’ ”
Hearty laugh ensued and he asked me why didn’t I laugh.
I just told him I had heard it before and he was quiet for the rest of the session.
I much prefer those people who don’t feel the need to make some comment, pun or tell me a joke involving my name. You know the ones who think it is just something they hear everyday, because it is. Money is very common and used and heard daily.
