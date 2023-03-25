The Republican Women of The Red River Valley and their president, Cynthia Rice-Tims, are to be congratulated for an inspiring event Thursday night at the Lamar County Fairgrounds in honor of Women’s History Month.
Texas Gov. Abbott proclaimed Women’s History Month in Texas on March 1, and Cynthia Rice-Tims and her group were determined to make sure that the women of our county who fill leadership positions in so many different organizations were recognized for their accomplishments.
And recognized they were.
More than 130 people filled the exhibit building including an impressive number of young Paris Junior College women and members of the college’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society. The event honored more than 60 professional women from all walks of life who serve Lamar County as business and civic leaders.
Those honored included engineers, architects, doctors, nurses, lawyers, college and public school teachers and administrators, city and county elected and appointed officials as well as business owners and the top leadership of numerous private and public service organizations.
Keynote speaker Leyla Hughes, wife of state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and accomplished public speaker, writer and public relations firm owner, along with Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin and MyParisTexas.com editor and The River KFYN news director Katie Bartlett each talked about experiences in overcoming life’s obstacles and the professional challenges women face breaking through what in the past has been described as “glass ceilings” in a man’s world.
Each of the speakers spoke directly to the young women in the audience, bringing words of encouragement.
“Our First Amendment right is really a unique, beautiful opportunity to talk about things that maybe we wish were different, or coalitions that we would like to see,” Hughes said as she compared the rights women have to speak out in America as compared in eastern countries like Turkey where she lived as a child. “I certainly encourage all the young women here to get comfortable with public speaking.”
After summarizing her path from a Grayson County Community College student to president of Paris Junior College, Anglin, a certified public accountant with a doctorate degree in education administration from Baylor University, a MBA in accounting from Texas Christian University and a BBA in finance from Texas A&M University, encouraged a younger generation to “Do the right thing, work hard, be kind and never give up.”
With her young daughter “helping her out”, single mother Katie Bartlett shared about her journey all alone as a native Australian through the immigration process, to becoming what she describes as a “self-taught journalist” and now an award-winning news director and editor working in a community she loves.
To the college women in the audience, Bartlett said, “Build relationships and get as much experience as possible. And leave Paris for a time. Go to a college out of state or go and experience the world and see what the world has to offer and then come back and settle down here, if you choose. Don’t let anything hold you back. Women are strong, so don’t underestimate yourself.”
Mayor Portugal first shared her journey from growing up in Paris to being one of the first women from Lamar County to attend the University of Texas in Austin and later spend 32 years in public education before returning 10 years ago with her husband to retire in Paris and be close to her mother, who is now 96 years old.
“We both failed retirement,” Portugal said as she entered public service, first on the Paris Airport Advisory Board, then as a member of Paris City Council for the past six years, first as mayor pro tem and for the last two years as the city’s first woman mayor. Her husband, Joseph Portugal, spent 30 plus years as a city manager and now teaches municipal administration courses at University of Texas-Arlington.
After sharing how the Paris community helped her and her husband through the loss of the couple’s two sons, both within a few short years, Portugal emphasized the importance of community and encouraged youth to be led by God in public service.
The mayor closed with a tribute penned by author Ashley Rice that I thought represented the purpose of the evening.
In part, the tribute reads:
“There are women who make things better simply by showing up. There are women who make things happen, and there are women who make their way. There are women who make a difference, and women who make us smile. There are women with wisdom who with strength and courage make it through. There are women who change the world every day - women like you.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.