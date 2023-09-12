Yesterday was the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Writing this column yesterday, I was sitting at the same desk in the same office in the same building that I was in 22 years ago as the events of that day unfolded. I can recall things I saw on TV that day as they were broadcast live from New York City and Washington, D.C., and from rural Pennsylvania. I remember the way watching these things made me feel that day, made all of us here at The Paris News feel.
The weeks following the attacks were flooded with horrific images and written and video reports. Here in Paris we began to hear from locals who had connections in one way or another to the events — family members involved or impacted by the events; reports of Paris residents’ friends and loved ones lost in the tragedies.
9/11 was all over The Paris News for months and months, and every single year since that year, we have covered memorials and the recovery and rebuilding efforts and the analyses as they were completed and released to the public. Just last week, officials, using the latest DNA technologies, definitively identified two more of the victims, finally putting an end to two more grieving families’ need to know for certain what happened to their relatives on that day.
When I got up Monday morning I turned to The History Channel on my TV and began to watch the daylong broadcasts of documentaries and retrospectives of the day. I watched it most of the day, until I was forced to go to sleep by the demands of yet another approaching workday.
I know people who say they don’t think about it anymore, don’t read about it, don’t watch it on TV and there is a whole generation of people born since that day, who have no first hand, real-time recollection of that day. They only know what others — historians, journalists and those who lived through it, on site or remotely — recall of that time. I call that a sin and shame.
We, all of us, need to remember. We need to feel the loss — of lives, of security, of certainty, of innocence — as much now as we did then. We need to retain that feeling of resolve everyone in America had in those days. We need to make sure that the anger we felt back then has been channeled away from fear and the need for revenge into more positive action, not just for all of us here in this country, but for every human on the planet.
We really aren’t that safe, not anymore, but the threats we face today are more insidious, more subtle, and are coming at us from a lot more widespread and diffuse causes, and all too many of them are of our own making.
As you remember what happened 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, as you look back on what you were feeling as an American in those days and weeks and months after the towers fell and innocent lives were used to rain terror from the skies, take a look at where we are now.
We are closer to global war than at any time in the past 70 years. Our basic way of life and our very government is under attack from inside and out, abetted by powers that seek to use us solely for their own power and gain and self-serving hatred of anyone not of their ilk. Our world is out of balance and if left unchecked the human race could face deprivation and hardship and loss of life across the world that would make 9/11 look like a drop in the bucket.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
