Boswell

Sally Boswell

Yesterday was the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Writing this column yesterday, I was sitting at the same desk in the same office in the same building that I was in 22 years ago as the events of that day unfolded. I can recall things I saw on TV that day as they were broadcast live from New York City and Washington, D.C., and from rural Pennsylvania. I remember the way watching these things made me feel that day, made all of us here at The Paris News feel.

The weeks following the attacks were flooded with horrific images and written and video reports. Here in Paris we began to hear from locals who had connections in one way or another to the events — family members involved or impacted by the events; reports of Paris residents’ friends and loved ones lost in the tragedies.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

