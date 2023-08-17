Although not a Paris native who attended the Grand Theatre as a child, I have fond memories of the grand lady as I took my own children there beginning in the early 1970s when my husband and I moved our family of six to Lamar County. My excitement overflows with the news of the promising effort to restore The Grand as early as June 2025.
It is without a doubt, the Paris Grand Theatre Project with its newly named board of directors, the support of the City of Paris and the able assistance of local residents Thomas Portugal and Julia Crawford that the restoration effort will be a success.
A special thanks goes out to board members and their specialties: Gerry Blackshear, community history and music; Mark Homer, development and grants/fundraising; Sarah Kaminar, community theater/promotion; Nancy Hagood Klein, architecture and interior design; and Vic Resler, commercial real estate and marketing.
My attraction for the downtown historical building grows each time I pass its marque.
A limited tour of The Grand conducted by the late architect Paul Denney during the Pumpkin Festival in 2012 added to my admiration for the attraction that served downtown Paris since the early 1900s as a main entertainment venue, first with its vaudeville shows and then probably beginning in the later 1900s with silent films and by the 1930s full-fledged movie productions.
Denney had such a love for the historical building with its stage, orchestra pit and fly loft high above the stage, which, I understand, still holds the back drops used during vaudeville shows during the early 1900s and after the Great Fire of 1916 when the theater was quickly rebuilt and opened in December 2016. As needed, a flywheel lowered backdrops to the stage below.
Efforts to revive the theatre began more than a decade ago when in February 2007, Preservation Texas named the Grand “a most endangered” site, which ultimately led to the receipt of a $200,000 Brownfield Grant from the Environmental Protect Agency with its $60,000 city match, to replace a roof that caved during a rain storm and to do some preliminary asbestos removal and cleanup work on a small portion of the building.
The Downtown Association began fundraisers beginning in 2008, and the Leadership Lamar County Class of 2010-11 took fundraising on as a project with Denney’s efforts mostly focused on the front facade and marque to how it looked in 1937.
Fundraising efforts continued to improve the facade, and to repair and maintain the iconic Grand neon sign, always with hopes of raising sufficient funding, or securing grants to restore the building at an estimated cost of more than $4 million.
In 2009, Paris ISD and Paris Junior College deeded the Grand to the City of Paris. In 2018, the city entered into a 30-year, $10 annual lease agreement with the Paris Grand Theatre Project, a newly formed 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to the Grand’s restoration.
The rest of the story will soon be history when people from all over flock to the Grand to see a musical, attend a theatrical performance or to attend a business meeting or social event or any one of numerous events the multi-functional facility will have to offer.
See you there beginning in June 2025.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.