Although not a Paris native who attended the Grand Theatre as a child, I have fond memories of the grand lady as I took my own children there beginning in the early 1970s when my husband and I moved our family of six to Lamar County. My excitement overflows with the news of the promising effort to restore The Grand as early as June 2025.

It is without a doubt, the Paris Grand Theatre Project with its newly named board of directors, the support of the City of Paris and the able assistance of local residents Thomas Portugal and Julia Crawford that the restoration effort will be a success.

