Traveling to me is right up there next to breathing, it is something that is innate to me.
I can remember my aunts, grandparents and parents telling me I was filled with wanderlust. In fact, my dad would joke, at least I think he was joking, that I have to tie you down to keep you from wandering away.
My elementary school teacher got wind of my love of travel and had me sing “The Happy Wanderer” at one of her school productions.
I especially like taking trips to historical places. My parents took me to the San Jacinto Monument and battle grounds, the Battleship Texas and the Alamo early in life to get me on the road to a “proper” Texas history education.
Over the years I had only added to and broadened that education to include sites around the country.
I went to Grant’s Tomb in Upper Manhattan to see for myself that he is buried there. I have seen the birthplaces and resting places of several U.S. presidents including Washington, Lincoln, Andrew Jackson and LBJ.
I have visited historic homes and battlefields. State capitals and our nation’s capital are filled with history, so much so they require several trips.
I have been to Washington, D.C., seven times and still haven’t seen all the history there. I lived in Austin for five years and soaked up a lot of Texas history there.
The internet trackers are well aware of my interest in travel, so they keep me posted on places I should visit.
About a month ago, I got a notice about the weirdest and most fascinating landmarks to visit in the U.S.
There was one list for each state and guess what site got the Texas spot.
Yeah, the good, old “Eyeful Tire” right cheer in Paris.
The online website, Fansided, ran the article as a repeat from another site, so I don’t know how old it is.
The article said, “Texans would argue that their Eiffel Tower is better than the original in France, and it’s hard to argue when you spot the three-and-a-half foot tall Stetson that adorns its tip. At night, it lights up in the colors of the Texas flag, so it’s a pretty landmark on Collegiate Drive.”
So there is one I have been to on that list.
But surprisingly, to me, there are only three others on the list of 50 that I have also visited.
The other three are in Florida and, of all places, the Dakotas, North and South.
The one in Florida is a giant McDonalds, but it is more than just a place to get a Big Mac and fries.
It is huge with food options like pizza and pasta, desserts and an arcade full of games. I didn’t eat there at the place they call Epic McD, I spent all my time playing games. It is on Sand Lake Road in the middle of the theme park area of Orlando.
In Mitchell, South Dakota, stands the Corn Palace. I had seen pictures of the Corn Palace in a book I had when I was little. When it was built way back when, it was meant to be a gathering place of the town’s residents to celebrate the fall festival.
Over the more than 100 years it has become a big tourist attraction because it is unique.
The current building is a sight to see. It is covered with corn and other grain murals that are renewed every year. The building is in Moorish Revival style and really stands out in the otherwise regular midwestern prairie town.
The building now serves as a multipurpose center with concerts — Texas’ Willie Nelson has put on a show there — sporting and other events.
I would not go to South Dakota just to see it, but there are plenty of other things to see in the state.
The other one I have been to that was mentioned in the article was the big metal statues of Lewis and Clark and Sacawagea. The statues are by the Missouri River at Keelboat Park in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The article tells you what your need to know about the figures rising by the river.
“Pop along to Bismark in North Dakota to see these giant colorful cutout figures of historic expeditions Lewis, Clark, and Sacagawea who traveled through this area in 1804 and 1806. It’s a rather modern tribute, and some would say, not a real likeness, but it’s certainly an unusual roadside stop. The figures are almost 30 feet tall, and they are also situated alongside a full-scale replica of the keelboat they used.”
David Money is an award-winning columnist and the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-8744 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
