I saw a sign on the side of the road the other day as i was stopped at the light near my office. The sign was no handmade hunk of cardboard scrawled with a black marker and stapled to a stick, no, sir-ee. This was a commercially constructed piece of sign board with some thickness to it, and two sturdy wire stakes protruding from the bottom of the sign driven into the ground to hold it in place. It was printed with words and letters and a small-ish logo of some sort in one of the bottom corners that was far too small to be seen from my car a good ten feet away.
I pass through this particular intersection at least once a day, most days of the week. I have been seeing that little sign for several days now. It was obvious it was a good little sign, a serviceable little sign, one I am sure the people who made it and placed it there are quite proud of — the problem was it made absolutely no sense to me. What. So. Ever.
The major problem with this sad little sign was that the background was completely black — a nice black to be sure, nice and shiny with a deep saturation of color — but the only other text on the that was legible was a phone number in a bright white block font. It stood out and was legible at some few feet even as I was moving through the crossroad, but nothing else on the sign was visible to my eye.
As I sat at the light, absently pondering the little sign and what it could possibly mean — a single phone number with no other information other than a barely visible, unreadable little logo down in one corner — I suddenly realized that there was more information on the sign, it just wasn’t visible, at all.
See, the text above and below the nice bright white phone number on the sign was in a deep blue color, a shade that I finally — finally — began to distinguish after some optical calisthenics that must have made me look distinctly Magoo-ish, but which did not help me to read it.
Deep blue lettering on a deep black background was not a wise choice on the part of the sign-maker, not for this set of eyes; and probably not for many of the thousands of other people who drive through that intersection everyday.
I am in a business where the printed word is a tool of the trade. I have known for years that high contrast is key to readability and readers have to be able to see the words with ease in order for your efforts to have been successful. That is why the words you are reading right this very second are black and the background they are printed on is white (More or less. No newsprint is totally white. It is more of a light gray color with a variety of other tones to the stock. The higher the grade of paper, the more expensive it is and the closer to actually white it is.).
Contrasting colors stand out from each other and are registered by the human eye faster and easier than colors that are much closer to each other in tone and density. The eye often does not readily “see” the difference between blue and black — or white and yellow or even red and green. In extreme cases, this is called color-blindness. This is an important principle for printers and the people who design printed material to know.
It’s not just in printing. In this digital age, the makers and users of computers and other visual electronics have to be aware of the choices they make in colors for fonts and backgrounds on the devices they produce. A computer user who cannot easily, comfortably see the information in front of them is a mighty unhappy user, one who has an entire world of other sympathetic users to complain to right at their fingertips.
The science of color theory is closely aligned to the science of vision because biology can affect one’s perception of color, and the whole subject can be a fascinating study if one is inclined to that sort of thing.
Ask Kenny Wayne Shepherd about “blue on black.” He wrote and recorded one of my favorite little rock ditties of the late 1990s called “Blue on Black.” It’s all about things that make no difference; that don’t change a thing. Like a sign that no one can read.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
