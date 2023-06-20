We have all been taught by at least one English teacher who, if she heard us use slang, would make us write 500 times: I will not use slang when perfectly good words in English exist. I know I did. It didn’t prevent me from indulging in slang, but my handwriting did improve immensely that year.
Maybe some of y’all had a literature teacher who at the slightest hint of poor diction would leap from her chair and hurriedly bound over to the book shelf to grab “The Complete Works of Shakespeare.”
Then in melodious tones serenade us with the bard’s iambic pentameter.
It wasn’t just the teachers that were obsessed with all that proper speaking and wordage.
There were prissy kids who would try to correct us.
Their rewards for their improper proper behavior were getting picked last in gym class or pushed to the back of the lunch line in the cafeteria.
While I wasn’t one of the prissy kids, I wasn’t one of the slangy kids either, but I was an occasional misuser of the English language.
But I saw something on the internet on one of those sites that is always pointing out generational differences. It was saying how millennials just don’t get the dumb slang that baby boomers use.
First of all, I just don’t like websites that continually try to divide people.
But, more importantly, the youngest baby boomers are now pushing 60 and are not wandering around now saying things like, “Hey, dude, slide me some skin,” or “Pass it, man, don’t bogart,” or “That concert was stellar.”
But even the children of the ’60s and ’70s didn’t always speak the same language.
Hippies and ROTCies did not hang, and the only time frat boys and independents were together was in classes.
I did used to say “bag some rays” a lot. But I grew up in the beach part of Texas and having a tan was a requirement in my early days and that continued when I went to college where I bagged my rays at Barton Springs or out around Lake Travis.
Another term I did use was psyche.
It had different meanings, so context was important.
It could mean ramped up: “I’m so psyched to see ‘Star Wars.’” It could mean prepared: “I am so psyched for the exam.”
It could even mean out of it, you know, intoxicated: “Four beers and four shots and he was psyched.”
It had other meanings, too, but those are the three this boomer brain can think of right now.
I never used far out or groovy, but I did have a friend who used to say gravy when he was saying something was groovy, which just meant something cool in a hip kind of way.
When something was good it was charting, but when it was really too good, it was off the charts. Some people even said it was “faroutsville,” but I never went there.
I also liked telling people they were dense which has a long history as a slang synonym for stupid.
If someone is really stupid, then that person would be called thick.
I had a friend at UT who had a great saying when she was ready to leave.
She would say, “It’s been real. It’s been fun, but it ain’t been real fun.”
But for me, when I was ready for something to end or to leave, I just used one word.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
