Have you ever heard the phrase “Cheaters never win?” While it can make sense to say that when viewed through the lens of the moral standards of humans, it simply doesn’t make sense biologically.
The game of life is straightforward when it comes to biology. Those that copy the genetic code that made them into future generations the best win the game.
The DNA code passes on while the organism is simply the vehicle to copy the molecule. The chicken is the egg’s way of making a new egg. So, it stands to reason that cheating to win this game could be favored in some cases.
I always loved behavioral ecology and studying the sometimes strange and flat-out messed up ways Earth’s species go about copying their genomes.
Plenty of species have “sneaker” males, which is common in fish. In this scenario, the “sneaker” male appears female. He invests no energy in building or defending a nest to attract female fish. All of his energy goes into sperm production. Once a top male has successfully built and defended a nest and attracted a female with intense effort, the sneaker male watches and waits until she is depositing eggs in the nest.
Then in a dash, the sneaker darts in, releasing a cloud of sperm far more significant than any the top male could muster since most of his energy went into building and defending a nest site. The sneaker did none of the hard labor, but half or more of the offspring will be his. Game, set, match!
There are a million other stories of cheaters in nature.
Still, the Alcon Blue butterfly is one of the most interesting. In this story of cheating, the butterfly manages to get ants to raise their caterpillars. This butterfly is technically a brood parasite, much like the infamous cuckoo birds. If you have never heard of their cheating ways, you can find many articles and videos about them online.
This butterfly goes about the cuckoo’s sneaky life cycle through chemical and sound mimicry.
For ants, smell is very important, and these butterfly caterpillars mimic the scent of the ant’s larva.
As the ant forage, they find these caterpillars lying on the ground and assume they are their larva. They promptly pick them up and carry them back to the nest. Once safe at home in the nest, the ants tend to the caterpillars as if they were their larva, keeping them safe and feeding them.
Researchers also noticed that the ants often take care of the caterpillar larva first, picking them over their own to rescue them if the nest is disturbed and feeding them first. Researchers also determined that the caterpillars were producing sounds in the nest that mimicked the sounds made by the queen ant.
For ants, it is all about caring for and defending the queen. So, here you have a very in-depth and sneaky way of getting your offspring into future generations. It becomes even more shocking when you consider the ants doing this for the butterfly’s caterpillars for almost two years until they pupate and crawl out of the nest and a new and beautiful Alcon Blue butterfly is ready to repeat the cycle
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
