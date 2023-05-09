Every year when the season of festive family feasting was beginning, my mother would reach deep into the buffet for her book of spells and incantations that she referred to as the Odom family favorite desserts notebook.
You know how you have heard people say, “Their taste is all in their mouths?” Well, apparently the Odom family didn’t even have taste there.
Most of the concoctions she made from that little note book belonged anywhere but on the dessert table.
One of the so-called desserts was something she called a holiday date log. All that I can tell you is it had dates, you know, the things that look like dead roaches, in it and it was sticky.
I never tasted a single piece of one. Some things, one just doesn’t have to taste to know it is bad.
I normally don’t “eat” with my eyes, but this thing’s appearance just yelled, “Don’t eat me.”
Most people heeded that warning.
My pappaw, her dad, and a couple of her brothers, my uncles, were not most people and apparently love the sticky creations. And every year, they would tell her how she had outdone herself again.
One of my uncles could not understand why I didn’t like it because he said it was food of the angels. I told him I was no angel.
Another thing she would pull out of the notebook around holidays was something called ambrosia, food of the gods she would proclaim upon serving it. And she knew better than saying something like that because she was a hardcore Baptist.
But whoever it was food for, it wasn’t for me.
First off, it had those sickeningly sweet maraschino cherries. Just looking at them gives me sugar shock.
Those cherries are mixed with other fruits, then sprinkled with coconut and twirled in whipped cream and sour cream into a mess that looks like hog puke.
While she came up short on those sweets, she shined on main courses.
Her veal cutlets with gravy, butter-rich whipped potatoes and green beans was my happy meal.
Her salmon croquet was so good that to this day I have never had any better than hers.
When word got out that she was planning to make chicken and gumbo, chickens would come by the house and volunteer to be in it.
I loved that gumbo and when I was going off to Austin for my first semester at UT, I told her to be sure to make some for me when I came home over the Christmas break.
She assured me she would have it ready and waiting.
After months of eating at The Varsity Cafeteria on campus, fast-food and sandwich shops, Dirty’s Kum-back Burger joint, The Tower Restaurant and The Stallion, all of which had really good food, I was still eager to get some gumbo. Gumbo was as scarce as chicken’s teeth in Austin in the ‘70s.
Don’t get me wrong, Varsity had very good food for college kids away from home.
The Stallion had a Sunday special: chicken fried steak and white gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans all for $1. Yep, $1. It was a deal my dorm friends and I could not pass up.
And to this day I still make Chili Royale which I used to order at the now defunct Towner Restaurant that was near Simpkins Dormitory.
So, even though I was eating well, I was still looking forward to a nice, hot bowl of chicken gumbo ladled over a steaming bed of rice.
My dad picked me up at the Greyhound Bus Station and except for asking how finals went he was pretty quiet on the way home.
When we went inside the house, there was no gumbo smell coming from the kitchen.
While sitting at the dinner table, I told my little brother that I didn’t smell gumbo and he snickered, “We’re not having gumbo.”
I was shocked.
Then out came my dad and mom from the kitchen each carrying two plates.
My mother put down a plate in front of me and I looked at her in what must have been a shocked gaze as she could barely get out the words, “I thought you might like something a little different.”
Then everyone laughed.
That plate contained the three foods that I would not eat if that was all there was to eat: Liver, green peas and candied yams. The three vilest foods on this and possibly any other planet.
I smiled while they all got the biggest kick out of my disappointment.
You know what practical joking parents rear? A child who doesn’t like practical jokes, that’s what.
I got in my mom’s car and went to Whataburger.
