It seems like every town I have ever lived in since I have been driving has at least one intersection that I get a red light every time I get to it.
It does not matter which direction I am arriving from or what time of day or night it is, that light is going to be red when I get to it.
When I first started driving, it was the red light at Virginia and Highland about three blocks from my home in Big B.
Every morning on my way to Lamar Tech, that light would be red when I got there. I had to start leaving early so that I wouldn’t be late to my 8 a.m., class. I did learn something from this, however. I never signed up for another 8 a.m. class for the rest of my college career. I mean, why would I? I was now in charge of my own schedule, so why would I, a non-morning person, sign up for an 8 a.m. class. It is amazing how 12 years of public school will warp your sense of self.
In Denton, I worked at The Record-Chronicle. Every morning, each and every morning — at least that is how I remember it — I had to stop at the intersection of Oak Street and Carroll Boulevard.
It was irritating and frustrating. Except that one winter morning when it was snowing like crazy. When I got to that intersection the light was red, of course, but my Monte Carlo decided to ignore the brake command and we slid right on through the intersection. Luckily, no one was coming from either side of the divided Carroll Boulevard.
Some of you might say, well, why didn’t you just find another way to go to school or work.
But, why would I go out of my way to get to work? That doesn’t make sense, besides, I tried that when I lived in Daytona Beach.
The cursed intersection there was Nova and Sixth Street.
But after having to stop there for the 97 thousandth time, I decided I would go to work another way. I would go over to Fifth Street and Nova. But after two weeks of trying that and having to stop at the light at that intersection, too, I decided it was Nova that was the problem and there was no getting around that.
Ah, but there was. I moved!
The story was the same in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Port Lavaca and in every city or town I have ever lived in. Just name a place I have lived in and there is an intersection I hated crossing because I always had to stop at it.
And Paris is no exception, well actually it is. Paris has two. They are both Lamar intersections, one with a Loop overpass and the other with Collegiate. I avoid them as much as I can, but there are days when I can’t or simply forget until I am stopped by the red light.
Now some people might think and others have told me, well, if that is all you have to worry about that isn’t much.
First of all, I don’t get why people think I worry about that.
I clearly said it irritates me.
Irritating is something that bothers you when it happens. You know like the way some people tell the same stories over and over or have a snorting laugh that sounds like a mad cow.
Worry is dwelling on something. Which I am not doing here, I am informing.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
