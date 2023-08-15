Have you ever just been sitting around and suddenly wondered, “Hmmm, now let me see just who were the most underrated bands of the 1970s.
Well, I never have.
But, I am sure some others might have.
So, those of y’all that have can just stop your pondering right now because the website, Yardbarker, has done that pondering for you.
But when I read the list I was a bit confused.
Some of the bands that Yardbarker said flew under the radar made me wonder how low my radar frequency was in the ’70s.
Badfinger was on the list, What? Are you kidding me? How many times did friends and I cruise the beach with “No Matter What” blaring from the 8-track player.
Another beach cruising favorite was “Vehicle,” and, yep, the group that sang that song, the Ides of March is on that list, too. That was a song heard all around Crystal Beach in the spring and summer of ’70. No underrating in beach area for the Ides of March for us.
Poco. Say what. Yes, Poco was on the list. Crazy, simply crazy.
Did they never hear “Crazy Love” or even “Heart of the Night.” Or what about “You Better Think Twice,” which is something Yardbarker should do.
The people who came up with these “underrated” bands had the nerve to put Blue Oyster Cult on the list. That band had one of the best songs that ever thought about being written. “Don’t Fear the Reaper” still rocks to this day.
Under the radar, indeed.
However, I did have to agree with some of the bands on the list as not only did they fly under my music radar, I never even heard of them in the days of my youth.
In the whole decade of the ’70s I never so much as once had anyone say to me, “Hey, let’s listen to Budgie.”
Yardbarker said, “This Welsh power trio was part of the famed ‘new wave of British heavy metal.’ It put out seven studio albums from 1971-78.“ The website noted the band did have moments of notoriety in the ’70s and was a “major influence on Metallica.”
There is a good reason I never heard of Hawkwind.
I never went to Europe in the 1970s and that is why I never heard of them, according to Yardbarker.
“This creatively innovative English outfit released its self-titled debut in 1970, then eight more albums during the ‘70s … Hawkwind’s success was pretty much limited to Europe. But it influenced U.S. bands such as Ministry and Black Flag.” Guess what, I never heard of those two either.
Another group that I evidently had heard but never knew the name of was also on the list.
Ever heard of The Sweet?
We did used to play the group’s “Ballroom Blitz” — not only did I not know who sang the song, I thought, until reading the Yardbarker article that the song was called Barroom Blitz.
Yardbarker said that The Sweet, who influenced the likes of Duran Duran, Mötley Crüe, and Guns N’ Roses, were likely swept under the glam rock rug by David Bowie, New York Dolls and T. Rex.
Yardbarker said, “The Sweet just never seemed to get its deserved credit when it came to rightfully being placed near the top.”
That is something most all of us can understand.
David Money is an award-winning columnist and the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-8744 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
