When I was younger, as in elementary school, I was always picked to sing a solo in school productions because the music teacher told me at that young age that I had a clear and strong voice.
As a youngster, I thought that meant I could sing.
I was even encouraged by my pappaw who went with mother and I to “singing conventions.” Those were where people gathered in bigger churches or high school auditoriums around east Texas to sing gospel music.
We were all Southern Baptists and my pappaw was a founding member and deacon of our Baptist congregation. But back then, singing conventions were one of the many things “good Baptists” at our church frowned on.
So, with pappaw being a deacon and all, we attended them under the cover of not telling anyone at the church that we went to them, which wasn’t really teaching me a good life lesson. But such was life in the ’50s and ’60s at Emmanuel Baptist.
Anyway, he would always have me lead one song and I would always pick the same one. I cannot think of the title of the old gospel song, as I am the only one that ever picked it for the singalongs. I can still remember some of the words, so I tried googling those words I remember. I got plenty of song titles, but not the one I was looking for.
In the fifth grade at Pietzsch Elementary, I was tapped to sing “Marshmallow World” by the music teacher, Mrs. Shaw. I wondered why I had to sing that song because it was not a marshmallow world in the winter in Beaumont.
She said it was a variety of skits and songs about winter and Christmas, and it would be fine.
It is a good thing I listened to Mrs. Shaw. Teachers and other adults praised my performance of the song saying things like it was just as if Vic Damone, whoever that was, was singing it as a child.
This did nothing but further convince me, I could sing, plus I was making Es in music.
The very next year in March, I was picked to perform “Easter Parade” singing it to Janice Johnson while girls in elaborate hats strolled arm in arm with guys behind us on the stage. Then when I finished singing, Janice broke out in a rendition of “Spring is Busting Out All Over,” to the delight of all in the Pietzsch auditorium.
Then for the final production of the year in May, I sang “How Great Thou Art.”
My mother told my dad that night around the dinner table, that he should have been there to hear me.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” my mother told him.
“Those were tears of joy because he stopped wailing,” my dad said.
This was the first time I had heard a nonfan speak of my voice.
But that was just the beginning.
I tried out for a musical in the ninth grade and didn’t even get picked for the chorus.
Then years later, I was at a resort. My friends and I checked in and we were given lists of everything we could do over the next week.
One of my friends, who along with his wife, was a musician and they both sang at their church. They noticed that a choir was forming later in the day to practice for most of the week and put on a program in the courtyard by the pool Friday before we left Saturday.
They persuaded me to attend. During the warmups where we all sang parts of different songs, the director called me over for a private talk.
He told me politely but directly that he really didn’t need another (another?, no one had been selected yet!) tenor.
He said, “Perhaps, you might enjoy some of our outdoor activities.”
That night over drinks everybody got a laugh when I told them what happened.
I didn’t even sing in the shower for months after that.
Then there was that afternoon when I was in my apartment in Longview watching football on TV and singing along to CDs.
I had just finished a duet with Bruce Springsteen and was in the middle of a three-part harmony of “Stand By Your Man” with Tammy Wynette and Lyle Lovett when there came a pounding on my door.
I turned off the CD and went to the door. It was my neighbor and he asked if I was alright.
I said, I was just ‘listening’ to some CDs.
He said from the noise coming out of here, we thought someone was getting hurt.
I am now confining my singing to the car radio. So far no complaints.
