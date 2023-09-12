If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seems like I have known about the Cadillac Ranch all my life, but that is impossible. It didn’t come into being until 1974 and I was already in college by then. So, I had been around a few years before it ever appeared out in the flat lands west of Amarillo.
But I did hear about it over the years, usually when someone would ask, “Have you ever been to the Cadillac Ranch.”
I would always have to say no I have never been to that place, but I have an uncle who has been to it. My uncle said more than one time, “I would just as soon they gave me one or two of those Cadillacs instead of sticking them in the ground like they did.” So I did know that much about the attraction.
I finally got to see the almost 50-year-old attraction late last month on my way back to Paris from several of the Rocky Mountain states.
It is located on Interstate-40 which follows the ‘Mother Road,’ the old Route 66 of TV and music fame.
It’s one of the kicks of Route 66.
You have to be really, and I mean really, watching for it.
I was zipping along I-40 and just happened to see it out of the corner of my left eye.
It is tiny looking from the highway. I was thinking Cadillacs are big, so 10 of them, I thought, would be huge.
See, I was thinking it would be closer to the road. It is not.
It is quite a jaunt from the access road to the Cadillacs sticking tailend up out of the ground.
I knew that over the years graffiti artists, as some called them, had used the old Caddies as their canvases.
So, as I walked toward the Cadillacs I was expecting to see them artistically adorned and colorful.
They were colorful alright, but hardly inspiring. There was no artwork adorning the old cars, just great globs of paint that had baked in the sun for years.
Layer upon layer of red, blue, green, yellow and other colors covered the cars in shapes neither a mathematician or an interior designer could name.
Also, there were no clever sayings, if there ever had been they were covered by people who just sprayed away with no thought in mind.
There were some words still showing when I got there. Really clever stuff like “Climb on.” Someone simply wrote “Boo.” Another person wrote “God” and on the next car over someone wrote “USA,” and somebody else wrote “San Diego.”
There is no onsite information about the history or reason for the display.
So, I went to Google to do a little research.
There is a lot out there about the Cadillac Ranch.
The roadside attraction was the brainchild of three artists who were collectively known at the Ant Farm.
According to several articles, the three were all children of the ’50s. The Cadillacs were symbolic of bigness, extravagance and aspirations, and the tailfins changed every year back in the ’50s and early ’60s which are the years represented in the attraction. The models range from 1949 to 1963.
The three artists responsible are Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez and the late Doug Michels.
Their benefactor was the late multimillionaire Stanley Marsh 3, who was an Amarillo businessman.
Still, at least now, I can say I have been to the Cadillac Ranch.
