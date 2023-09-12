David Money

Seems like I have known about the Cadillac Ranch all my life, but that is impossible. It didn’t come into being until 1974 and I was already in college by then. So, I had been around a few years before it ever appeared out in the flat lands west of Amarillo.

But I did hear about it over the years, usually when someone would ask, “Have you ever been to the Cadillac Ranch.”

Cadillac Ranch

This is just one of the many Cadillac’s seen at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. 

David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.