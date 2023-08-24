A public response is helpful when the TXDOT Paris District Office pleads our case for highway projects before the Texas Transportation Commission.
We have such an opportunity as citizens to do just that at an Aug. 31 virtual public hearing on revisions to the FY 20023-2026 United Transportation Plan.
At a late July public hearing, Paris District Engineer Dan Perry mentioned that the District would be asking for additional funding for construction of both the widening of U.S. 82 West from the Lamar County line to Loop 286 in Paris and for the NE Loop 286 project to provide for nonstop lanes for travelers passing through and low-speed, controlled frontage roads for local traffic and business access between Pine Mill Road and Stillhouse Road.
Both projects have been funded in earlier UTPs, but inflation has eaten away at what those funds can accomplish.
“This new 10-year plan will be voted on next month,” Perry told me at the July public hearing. “So what we’ve asked for is some more money for these projects because the costs over the last 18 months have gone absolutely through the roof.”
According to the 2023 Unified Transportation Program found at ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/tpp/utp/utp2023.pdf, TxDOT has approved roughly $62.1 million for the U.S. 82 project and another $82.4 million for an “Interchange at FM 195 - Paris,” a NE Loop 286 project from Stillhouse Road to Pine Mill Road. These are estimated costs. But like Perry said, those dollars will not go as far as when in state first included the projects in the 10-year plan.
Just last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced a record $142 billion available for Texas transportation infrastructure, a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year, according to a TxDOT media release that appeared in the Sunday edition of the paper.
The release also noted that funding for rural projects increased to $19.2 billion, a major jump from $2.2 billion in the 2016 UTP. Now is the time for rural Northeast Texas projects to be fully funded.
After reading the TxDOT release, I can understand why Perry expressed optimism about the District’s request for more funding, and perhaps why the Paris District officials have not appealed for either support from the public or from our city and county governmental bodies.
Having witnessed both governmental and private support efforts in the past, particularly in July 2018 when both Paris City Council and Lamar County Commissioners’ Court issued proclamations in support of the widening of U.S. 271 and U.S. 82, and again in December 2021 when both the city and county pledged roughly $900,000 each toward the Loop 286 project, I am sure the Texas Transportation Commission is well aware of how much support these projects have received. But it is never a bad idea for the public to show its support.
That’s why I am planning to make my support known for the two Paris District projects that will bring tremendous benefits to Paris and Lamar County, as well as the entire Northeast Texas Region, as three divided highways merge around Loop 286.
Join me by tuning in to the virtual public hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. (CST) next Thursday, Aug. 31. For complete instructions, go to txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings.html and click on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program FY 2023-2926 August Revision - virtual public hearing. There you will find instructions on how to join virtually, or by phone, and how to submit comments, which must be received by 4 p.m. Sept. 12.
