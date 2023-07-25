I used to work in Las Vegas back before it was reinvented into the place where what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas.
Oh, it was still pretty wild even back then in the ’80s, but it was just on a smaller scale. Don’t get me wrong. It was still pretty grand and gawdy, but not on the magnified proportions it is now. Plus the population has more than doubled since I was living out there in the desert.
MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, the Desert Inn, the Sahara, the Riviera, the Aladdin, the Sands and the Stardust ruled the Strip back in those days.
I used to work for an advertising and public relations firm that printed a tabloid filled with “news you could bet on.”
There was also an entertaiment section in that tabloid and that is where I learned one of the Las Vegas rules when it comes to reviewing Las Vegas showroom, which are the big rooms and not the lounges, acts.
And that is to lead with the top act, not the opening act.
I suppose people should just know that, but I was a young journalist working for a not so journalistically inclined firm. Jounalists, as I was trained to think, go with the most interesting thing as the lead.
Tony Bennett, who died recently, was headling at the Sands in what was my first weekend at my new job in Las Vegas.
The company owner said I could do my first showroom review at the Sands.
Joan Rivers was Bennett’s opening act.
I remember not being excited about seeing Bennett as to me he was an entertainer for “old” people. You know someone my parents and grandparents would enjoy hearing, but certainly not me.
I still have a copy of the review that ran in the publication, but I don’t have the one that I originally wrote.
The owner of the company did a drastic rewrite admonishing me along the way for leading with the opening act and not the “star.”
I thought Joan Rivers was hilarious and her act was way better than Bennett’s was .
So I wrote, in part, “No one is safe from her razor sharp wit and she peppers the audience with barbs ranging from attacks on personalities, marriage and housework.
I wrote a lot more about her, but that is all the company owner left in the review of my orginal review.
But he did write flowing and praisefully about Bennett’s performance.
Now granted he had seen Bennett perform before, just not the performance I was suppose to write about.
He called Bennett “Mr Romance,” something I would not have done. Bennett just stood by the piano with a microphone in one hand, singing and occasionally making odd movements.
His rewrite of “my” review included: “He is calm and confident. He walks on stage and it is his.
“He charms the audience with ‘My Funny Valentine” and “The Trolley Song.’”
“He takes hearts and leaves them on the verge of breaking with ‘One More for the Road.’ Then he lifts spirits with ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ and ‘O Sol Mio.’ He offers hope with ‘Maybe This Time.’”
The owner continued with: “And he brings on the appreciative cheers with ‘Just in Time’ and ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco.’”
You might be wondering how he knew what Bennett sang. The hotel/casino public relation department would give reviews a play list of what the acts were going to perform. That was a big help. And for someone like my old boss, with it you didn’t even need to see the show.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
