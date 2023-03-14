I love the movies. I have always loved the movies; going to the movies, seeing movies on TV, reading about movies in magazines and in books and in the newspaper.

Some of my earliest memories are of going to the movies with the family. I remember going with my mom into the big city of Chicago and going to the movies to see what I later figured out was “A Summer Place.” I remember sitting in a seat in a dark theater next to my mom as we watched the film and ate Milk Duds out of a box. I remember being frightened at one particular scene where a toddler had accidentally set its clothes on fire. I’m pretty sure that is where my phobia about fire got its start.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

