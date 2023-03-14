I love the movies. I have always loved the movies; going to the movies, seeing movies on TV, reading about movies in magazines and in books and in the newspaper.
Some of my earliest memories are of going to the movies with the family. I remember going with my mom into the big city of Chicago and going to the movies to see what I later figured out was “A Summer Place.” I remember sitting in a seat in a dark theater next to my mom as we watched the film and ate Milk Duds out of a box. I remember being frightened at one particular scene where a toddler had accidentally set its clothes on fire. I’m pretty sure that is where my phobia about fire got its start.
I remember going to a drive-in theater with the whole family a few times. I remember Jeffrey Hunter’s bright blue eyes as he portrayed Jesus in “King of Kings” on that honkin’ big screen and the music and bright colors of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” I also remember seeing Disney’s “Sword in the Stone” and “The Fox and The Hound.”
After we moved to Paris, our family didn’t go to the movies as much, but as I got into my teens and got permission to see movies on my own, I would save my allowance and would hitch a ride downtown with my grandad on Saturday or Sunday afternoons to catch a movie at The Grand.
Yes, alone. It was a very different world back then, you know.
In high school, when they re-released “Gone With the Wind” into theaters, I walked from the old Paris High School building to The Grand — it was just a couple of blocks — and sat through the whole thing, all four plus hours with all the coming attractions and the intermission. It was dark outside when I got out and I called my mom and she sent my dad to pick me up. I had to solemnly promise the movie house staff that someone was coming to get me, so they wouldn’t turn out the lobby lights and lock the doors as they cleaned up for closing.
The experience was well worth the small amount of sleep I got that particular school night.
My senior year, my boyfriend talked me into letting him take me to the Airport Drive-In Theatre on the other side of town. We saw a doubleheader of some sort of soft porn films that night — very risque for those days — but he stayed on his side of the truck cab, and I stayed on mine, thank you very much.
In college, I saw “Play Misty For Me” at the 271 Drive-In one night with one of my female classmates. We drank beer, a lot of it, that we smuggled onto the grounds. I also remember very well the time a whole bunch of us went to the PJC student center ballroom together to see a screening of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” one afternoon. There was screaming, as I recall, and flinching. Not one of my favorite memories...
Since I have been an adult, I have seen hundreds of movies at cinemas over the years, mostly good, some pretty dang bad, but mostly on my own. I had one feller in my life who adored the comedy of Zucker-Abramson-Zucker, who dragged me to every single one of those films and who would laugh like a loon at what he was seeing on screen. He never wanted to go see what I wanted to see, however...
I still like going to the movies and I wish I could go more often, I just don’t have the get-up-and go anymore to put my shoes and socks back on in the evening after my work day is done. Thank god for AMC and TCM and FX and other such broadcast channels, like Sundance and IFC and A&E.
The Oscars were on Sunday night and of all the films nominated this year, I had only seen one of them — “Avatar: The Way of Water.” A whole bunch of the movies up for awards never even appeared here. They weren’t blockbuster enough, apparently; or they were “streamed,” which is not something I am into.
Hmmm. Maybe it’s time I rethink my position on that subject.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
