Thumbs up to North Lamar ISD superintendent Kelli Stewart for her Region VIII Superintendent of the Year nomination. “Kelli provides excellent leadership and support for the Board of Trustees, other administrators and teachers,” board president Sheila Daughtrey said.
An enthusiastic thumbs up to the Children’s Advocacy Center’s new executive director, Brittany Twitty Johnson. Johnson formerly served as a board member for the center, and received a degree in human services from University of North Texas. Another thumbs up to outgoing executive director Rebecca Peevy, who has served CAC for nearly twenty years, first working as a forensic interviewer in 2005. She became program director in 2011, and executive director in 2012.
