I went on tie dye duty Saturday at a nine year old’s birthday party. It was great fun, a great mess and the kids absolutely loved it. I have to admit, the grownups helping did too.
Now, first we adults had to do the twisting on each tiny white T-shirt.
Carefully you begin twisting from the center of the shirt until it’s twirled into a curled up ball.
Then, it’s held together by three rubber bands positioned to divide the round ball of shirt into triangles or wedges.
Now this is where I was able to observe and/or help with the various styles of dye application. Each child had a different attitude and technique.
One tiny little boy selected his colors carefully, lined them up and squinting diligently began dropping tiny droplets of the colored dye onto his shirt. It took a little convincing to get him to loosen up sufficiently to squeeze out enough liquid to truly dye the shirt. He was meticulous in his careful application. His smile was so joy filled.
A slightly more exuberant little girl happily squeezed as hard as she could, applying enough tint to saturate the paper towel and plastic tablecloth underneath.
It ran down onto the carport floor she was so liberal. She wanted her sections to have no white fabric showing anywhere.
The birthday honoree, Addie, designed hers to follow the colors of the rainbow, asking once what color came after blue in the rainbow.
She applied her liquid colors with care and understanding.
But then, she’s been crafting since about three.
One older boy apparently felt too old for the pursuit, but insisted someone do one for him.
Another young man just kept applying colors, including some black, then wiping his T-shirt around in the puddle beneath it.
He’s going to have a pretty much brown shirt, but it seemed to make him happy.
Some kids reveled in the mess (yes they had on plastic gloves) while others carefully held the squeeze bottles at arms length, making sure none got on their clothing.
Some simply chose the nearest bottle of colors while others took time and care to pick out the exact hues they wanted, lining their selections up in an orderly row.
Woe to the child who reached into that color line to use a color before the organizer was done!
Some let the bottles drip from afar. Others squirted with enthusiasm, yet others burrowed the bottle tips completely down in the tee shirt and watched in fascination as the colors spread.
The older ones would either clean up by wiping down the plastic table cover and putting their gloves into the trash or just take off giggling.
The younger ones just looked at the dye puddles as a challenge.
A few noted that even the paper towels used for cleaning were beautiful.
All in all it was a fascinating glimpse into the mind of various children and the way they create.
Some were mathematically precise, some were totally unstructured and some were in between.
All in all though, it was great fun to watch the concentration, consideration and courtesy these budding artists exhibited.
It took a while and some vinegar to make my hands presentable for church the next day though.
Accidents do happen and my hands were yellow, red, blue, lavender and a particularly bright shade of neon green.
It was worth every bit of it. Just being around youngsters creating lifted my heart.
