Everyone knows, or should know, what yesterday was. If they don’t know their history, they should have at least noticed schools, government offices and some businesses were closed.
It was the third Monday of the month and if you still have a wall calendar of any worth, it should have Presidents Day written in the box along with the date.
Officially, I think it is still Washington’s birthday as it was the first federal holiday to honor anyone’s actual birthday in this country.
According to the National Archives, that great keeper of all facts, figures and goings-on of this nation, Congress designated Washington’s birthday, which is Feb. 22, as a holiday for all federal workers in 1885.
In 1968, President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill into law. That new law changed the date to the third Monday in February and made a lot of people gleefully happy because they could have three day weekends. People who worked on Saturdays with Sunday and Monday as their “weekends.” were not gleefully happy as they did not share in the three-day weekend effect of the law.
But what about today, I bet only a few people know what we celebrate today.
That is right the humble mixture of egg, flour, milk, baking powder and butter to fry the batter with.
The first recorded mention of pancakes dates back to ancient Greece and comes from a poet who described warm pancakes in one of his writings, according to the National Day website.
In 1995, a bunch of folks in Rochdale, England, decided they would celebrate Pancake Day by making a gigantic pancake.
They fried up a hotcake that was 16,4 yards across and weighed three tons, according to the website.
Can you even imagine the size of the frying pan and they must have used a crane to flip that monster.
I have long loved pancakes and the thinner the better. I grew up eating buttermilk pancakes that I used to cover with real butter and lots of Vermont Maid syrup. You can’t find that anywhere around here. So, now I use a Texas brand.
It is no surprise that syrup is the No. 1 thing people put on their pancakes. And butter, and only butter, is a distant second to syrup.
Today is another special day, too. Its Mardi Gras or fat Tuesday to the French-language deprived..
People are partying in Cajun and Creole land with the biggest party in New Orleans. It is a great day to eat pancakes, king cake and indulge because many people give up things for Lent which starts on Ash Wednesday.
I was brought up Baptist and we didn’t do such things.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
