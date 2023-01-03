Being a car lover, I visit a lot of automobile sites on the internet. Doing that means I set myself up for a lot of car-related posts on my “news feed.”
Some of them are good reads, some of them are sales pitches, some are silly and others are irritating.
Just the other day, I got yet another list of the 25 ugliest cars in the world. That always irritates me because there is no way that everyone in the world could ever agree on what the ugliest cars are. Can you imagine trying to reach everyone in the world?
Besides, it is a matter of taste and it is immensely subjective.
But given that, there are some vehicles that are on every list I have seen for the past 10 years, at least.
The Pontiac Aztek, the Ford Edsel and the AMC Pacer are on most every list I have seen.
The Aztek and the Edsel make me think well maybe I am wrong, Perhaps everyone in the world could agree that these are the ugliest hunks of metal ever to make their ways off an assembly line.
I remember the first time I saw the Aztec. It was inside a Publix supermarket in Daytona Beach, Florida, as part of a promotion.
I was so overcome by the sheer unattractiveness of the vehicle, I don’t even remember what the promotion was.
It was truly an eyesore. No matter where I stood around the auto, the vehicle was unpleasant to look at. It looked like a bumpy clump that somebody took a big butcher knife to and wacked off its rear end. There was nothing remotely attractive about it. Sitting inside one you could feel the ugliness oozing around you.
I later read that Bob Lutz, a knowledgeable auto industry man, said the Aztek looked like an “angry kitchen appliance.”
Initially it was billed as the vehicle of the future. Fortunately, the Aztek’s future was a short trip.
Another car that deserves its spot on the ugly list is the Ford Edsel.
Edsel was supposed to be the smart car for the younger executive or professional family on its way up.
But it turned out that young executives and professional family members were heading up and away from the newly introduced Edsels.
That first year the bug-eyed, big-nose grilled vehicle sold well, in fact, it was the biggest first-year for any American car since the 1920s.
But the next year the grill got smaller, but so did the sales.
The Edsel only lasted one more year. Ironically, in the last year of the Edsel, the vehicle was a pretty good-looking car.
But it was too little, too late as the die had been cast.
The AMC Pacer was an odd-looking car. It was different. I don’t know why so many people found it ugly. It wasn’t ugly, it just didn’t look like anything else on the road.
Like the 1958 Edsel, the 1976 Pacer, the first model year sold very well. One of the orientation advisers I worked with got one from his parents the first year the car was offered.
Riding in it was like riding in a bubble. The windows were huge and it was like bouncing around on air. The passenger compartment was almost round and the car was almost as wide as it was long. It wasn’t a shape that any other American vehicle had.
Car and Driver, an automotive magazine, said it was a flying fishbowl. Another automotive magazine, Road and Track, said the car was “fresh, bold and exciting.”
The body surface of the car was 37% glass and that is a lot.
But even with all that visibility, AMC couldn’t see that the car’s future held nothing but doom.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
