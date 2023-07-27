There is so much negative talk about people these days. Often, it’s criticism of employees, clerks or workers. And while we had quite a round with a UPS driver dumping packages at our front gate a few years ago, we also had wonderful delivery drivers when we were in business in downtown Deport.
Well, last Thursday we had such an exemplary UPS driver I thought he should be used as an example for all the good people in this world. I wish I had gotten his name, I would definitely contact UPS headquarters to commend him.
My friend Sunny and I went to Amarillo to visit my cousin Medora last week. We also saw an amazing exhibit of life sized canvases of the famed Sistine Chapel at the Amarillo Art Center and got to have a great visit with my cousin who fixed fresh salmon and tuna steaks and other delicious goodies. We were quite spoiled.
The next day we went to Palo Duro Canyon and afterwards stopped at a wonderful honey farm.
There at Creek House Honey Farm, we had to wait while a young UPS driver blocked the only available parking spot to unload a full dolly of big boxes. It took a while. We all muttered a bit about the only parking spot being blocked. Even realizing he was only doing his job, isn’t that what we all do when delayed by delivery trucks?
When the driver was through he hurriedly pulled forward out of our way then came walking back at a fast pace.
We were parked before we realized he was standing at Medora’s window. He obviously had something to say so she rolled her window down.
“I am so sorry for making you wait, I’m just trying to get packages unloaded without getting run over,” he apologized.
She assured him it was OK. Sunny and I assured him we understood too.
He apologized to us again, saying he knew it was a long delivery, and then opened Medora’s door.
Sunny was on the driver side in the back seat and he opened her door too. He nodded at me as if I should wait, but I didn’t. That’s because Sunny dropped her purse and the gentleman (a true one, not just a casual term, I might add) was busy picking her things up. He shut the car doors. When he saw Sunny getting Medora’s walker from the back he took it and unfolded and placed it in front of my cousin with true kindness.
Then, he ran ahead and opened the door for us all before literally running back to his truck to get back to his hot, fast paced job, giving us a cheerful wave.
He could easily have simply driven off instead of coming to apologize and be courteous and helpful. But he chose to treat three older women with a great deal of kindness and respect.
It was very appreciated and it also touched us. We went ahead and had a wonderful lunch, spent too much on honeys and other delightful items, but I think what gave us the most pleasure was the example set by a stranger who took time from his busy day to make a sincere apology and then perform acts of courtesy.
It made our day. And I’m thinking about contacting UPS headquarters even though I don’t have his name. I’m hoping since I can give them his location, time and date he can get commended!
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
