There is so much negative talk about people these days. Often, it’s criticism of employees, clerks or workers. And while we had quite a round with a UPS driver dumping packages at our front gate a few years ago, we also had wonderful delivery drivers when we were in business in downtown Deport.

Well, last Thursday we had such an exemplary UPS driver I thought he should be used as an example for all the good people in this world. I wish I had gotten his name, I would definitely contact UPS headquarters to commend him.

Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.