I have decided that the best thing to come out of medicine in the last twenty years is the Covid-19 vaccine. It comes perilously close to being a miracle, really, in my opinion. Even without being 100% effective against the virus, the vaccines — the original one and the bi-varient that came along to help prevent the omicron variant of the virus — have made dramatic inroads in the numbers of cases reported and the numbers of people dying from the virus. So much so, that many people have decided that the pandemic is over, but that is just not so. Covid if still out there — look at what is happening in China these days — and the experts are saying that such large numbers of cases can lead to even more mutations of the virus.
That means more variants, and more vaccines designed to combat the new mutations.
Yep, I am afraid that Covid is with us to stay, just like the flu. We will be taking Covid shots every fall, just like we already take flu shots each and every year.
Now, if we could only get it through some of the thicker skulls out there that vaccines are safe; that they are a matter of public health and safety and that they do not make your genitals swell up like a watermelon or give your kids autism. Sheesh...
Another medical miracle that has come down the pike in recent years is 1-Docosanol, for use in treating cold sores — or fever blisters as some people call them.
Cold sores are also caused by a virus, the herpes simplex virus type 1 or 2. There is no cure for this virus but Docosanol can and does help to greatly reduce the outbreaks when they occur, making the unsightly and painful clusters of blisters on and around the lips and nose less painful and less socially repugnant.
The drug has been around for better than 20 years, and was being sold commercially under the brand name of Abeva. It is only in the last year or so, that the medicine came out of copyright and you can find generic versions of the ointment on sale right alongside the brand named stuff. The generic is a lot cheaper than the highly-hyped big-brand stuff, but it is every bit as effective as the high dollar product.
It’s still not cheap, though, and since a little goes a long way, it is sold in tiny little tubes of about 2 grams that have a shelf life of only a few months. At $14 or more a tube, you probably still won’t be able to use up all the ointment before its expiration date.
It’s good medicine though and makes life with fever blisters better in the long run.
In last Sunday’s paper, one of our featured columnists, Jack Brown, wrote that all of the top 10 scientific stories of this last year had something to do the genetic engineering, and the tailoring of medicines to target specific pieces of DNA that cause or cure a specific disease. For my money, keeping a fever blister from taking over your lip and making the people you run into not recoil in distaste from the horrid sight of it is miracle enough.
Something else that has been on my mind lately: I am not happy with not being able to go into a store and pay cash for what I need.
In the past few weeks, I have come to find that I need certain things that are, for whatever reason, no longer available in stores; simple things, everyday things that I have been buying for years off the shelves at a variety of different retail outlets. When I ask for them I am told “you can get that online at our website.”
I do not want to order things off a website. I prefer not paying for things before I have looked at them, before I have inspected them and decided I really want this thing. I prefer not putting my financial information online. That is a sure way to get all your money stolen, electronically, if you ask me.
I suggest that the stores that have merchandise only available online offer the customer the ability to pay cash on the counter and then order it online for them; or at the very least, use a system where customers can pay for their orders after the merchandise shows up and they’ve had a chance to inspect it and accept it as suitable and worth the money asked.
Call me old-fashioned; I don’t mind, because I am, unapologetically; and customer service still means something to me. I am sure I am not alone.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
