I have decided that the best thing to come out of medicine in the last twenty years is the Covid-19 vaccine. It comes perilously close to being a miracle, really, in my opinion. Even without being 100% effective against the virus, the vaccines — the original one and the bi-varient that came along to help prevent the omicron variant of the virus — have made dramatic inroads in the numbers of cases reported and the numbers of people dying from the virus. So much so, that many people have decided that the pandemic is over, but that is just not so. Covid if still out there — look at what is happening in China these days — and the experts are saying that such large numbers of cases can lead to even more mutations of the virus.

That means more variants, and more vaccines designed to combat the new mutations.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

