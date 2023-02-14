Today is Valentine’s Day, a day I have not really celebrated for many, many years.
Even when I was in a sort-of-committed relationship, the fella in question was not the sort to pay such close attention to things like hearts and flowers. He did buy me a few nice things, early on in our tenure together — candy one time, some earrings, a really nice necklace — he never once sent me a valentine’s card or flowers to mark the occasion.
I asked him one time why he never sent me flowers and he looked at me like I had grown a second head all of a sudden and said “Fresh flowers are a waste of money. All they are going to do is die.” End of discussion.
He was not a romantic, by any stretch of the imagination, no sir, not that one, but he was a good man. He was kind and we got along well — notwithstanding his unappealing need to turn MY television over to Fox News without so much as a by your leave as soon as he walked in the door.– and I wasn’t going to kick him to the curb over a lack of romantic gushiness on his part.
I’m not really all that romantic myself, not really, so it all worked out.
As a kid, Valentine’s Day was much more of a big deal, as I recall. This was all brought back to me this last week, when one of my coworkers said she was going home that evening to help her kid build a Valentine’s Day mailbox for school.
My memory was flooded with images of doing that myself as a kid — almost 60 years ago now — and we traded stories about craft projects we had done when we were little.
The one I remember most was the covered wagon I built in what had to be second or third grade, from a shoebox and a scrap of cotton caged from my Memaw — she sewed, the only one in the family to keep scraps of material around the house. I got my dad to cut a few lengths of wire from his fence-building materials and bend them into some arched shapes and I affixed them with duct tape to the inside of the box and draped the material over the arches and glued it in place. I made a set of shafts out of some wooden skewers mom had in the kitchen and some reins out of packing string. I spent several hours coloring the box so it looked reasonably like wood grain, and was proud of my work. The wheels were cut from the top of the box and had hand-drawn spokes and were well glued to the sides of the thing.
Back in those days I had a small collection of horse figurines that lived on a shelf in my bedroom because they were not toys; never toys. I chose one of these figures that was closest in size ratio to the wagon I had crafted and draped a complicated arrangement of knotted string in what I thought was a close approximation to the harness a horse would wear to pull such a vehicle.
I labeled the whole thing with “Hey, Valentine! I’m DRAWN to you!”
It was not the best mailbox in the group handed in at school that year, but I was happy with the results.
I also remember another one of these Valentines Day mailbox projects, probably the very next year. I was not nearly so creative with that one, though.
I used a pantograph my dad had in his drawing tools to copy an image I had acquired of Boris and Natasha, the spies from “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,” and used it to cover the lid of a shoe box with the words “Dah-link, vill you be my Valentine?”
You get the attempt to make it sound like someone with a Russian accent, yes? Yeah, it was lame, and I knew it even back then, but it made me laugh, so I was okay with it. Told you I wasn’t much of a romantic.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
