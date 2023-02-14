This last weekend, The Paris Life magazine for February was distributed to our readers. One of the stories, carrying my byline, was about Bass Reeves, one of the first Black U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi River back in the years after the Civil War and a man who had a slim but documented connection to our fair city. Coincidentally, just last week, I had received a call from one of the people I had interviewed for the story, a gentleman by the name of Ernest Marsh.