Here’s one for the “Well, you don’t see that every day, do you?” file.
One day this last week I was running around town, doing errands and getting in a little shopping on a well-earned, long-delayed vacation day in the middle of the week. It was viciously hot outside and so was I and I was also getting more than a little bit tired and ache-y as I left one of the stores in Paris Towne Centre headed for my car.
I had one more stop to make before I could take myself to the house and sit down, cool off and rest. As I backed out of the parking space, checking my rearview camera — Oh, yes; I have one of those things in my car now — and I caught a glimpse out of the corner of my eye of something large, brilliantly white and sporting what looked like ... bunny ears?
I craned my neck around far enough it creaked and sure enough, there it was: a bunny head, perfectly round, bright white with pink inside the ears and sporting a polarized face shield where the face would have, should have, been.
“Whut thu…” I said, with something less than my usual modicum of articulation, and determinedly steered my car in the direction the apparition was going in hopes of catching another glimpse of it.
I was just about convinced that I was hallucinating floating white rabbit bubble heads in the Texas heat when I spotted it again.
It turned out to be a young fellow on a motorbike. He was getting off his two-wheeled ride as I passed by, dressed in plain old regular jeans and T-shirt, not the full-fledged white rabbit suit a person might have expected to see go with such a tricked out bike helmet.
I never got the chance to see the young man take off his chuckle-worthy headgear. The car behind me was bearing down on my bumper, obviously as eager to get home and out of the heat as I was.
As I drove away, I wondered idly if he had lost a bet with someone or if he had chosen of his own free will to ride around town wearing a fuzzy white helmet with rabbit ears. I also wondered where the rest of the costume was. Then again, it was veering awfully close to 100 degrees in the parking lot that day, so it was probably a smart move to leave the paws and cottontail at home.
•••
I attended a meeting Friday afternoon at the City Hall council chambers on the upcoming total solar eclipse that Paris, and a large portion of Lamar County, will experience April 8 of next year.
This is going to be a big deal, folks, something that will impact all of us in more ways than one.
If you’ve ever experienced a solar eclipse of any degree you may recall the way it felt to see the light go out in the sky even for a few minutes. Many people who have experienced a total eclipse say it was one of the most awe-inspiring things they have even encountered.
Here in Paris we will have four minutes and one second of totality beginning at 1:44 p.m.
There are places to the east of us where the totality will last a few seconds longer, but many experts are saying that Paris is the place to be on that day, in terms of accessibility for visitors, availability of spaces to park, and most importantly, resources for visitors once they are here to take part in this cosmic wonder.
As you read this, we have 259 days left to get ready for it, and everyone in and around Paris is likely to be affected by it in some way or another. Just seeing it will be one thing; coping with the influx of visitors — and one expert at the meeting estimated that number could be in the tens of thousands — is something quite different.
A huge number of short term visitors is going to affect the way we work, the way we drive around, the way we go about any and all of our daily routines, and now is the time to start learning how it will impact us all and how to manage before, during and after the event. The people at the meeting Friday included representatives from the City of Paris, the Chamber of Commerce, business leaders and local scientists of several different disciplines, the police department, educators and the media. Everyone seems to be taking this thing if not seriously, then warily. We all have a very busy nine months ahead of us.
I suggest everyone start reading up on the subject, and start asking questions and making plans on how we all need to operate in the days ahead. There will not be another total eclipse of the sun in the U.S. until 2045. I, for one, do not expect to be around for that one.
