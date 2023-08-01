As I have said many, many times, I love going to zoos, but have no desire to live in one despite what some friend say about me belonging in a zoo.
I have been fortunate to visit some of the finest zoos in the country such as Henry Doorly Zoo, Smithsonian National Zoological Park and the Saint Louis Zoo.
They are all listed as top zoos in the country.
Texas zoos such as the one in Fort Worth and down the road in Dallas are also on some top ten lists of excellent zoos to visit.
Speaking of Dallas Zoological Park, I have had a couple of interesting experience there.
I once talked with with a mandrill, well in a way.
I had my little point-and-shoot camera with me and I sat down on the ground to get an artsy angle for photos of madrills meadering about their compound there in Big D.
When I pulled the camera away from my eyes, there was a big old monkey sitting on the other side of the bars from me.
I said, yep, I talked to him, “Well, what’s going on with you today.”
He looked at me, I swear, like he wanted to answer.
He even moved his mouth around.
I kept talking to him and he would scratch his head, pound the ground and one time he jumped up and reached for me.
But then, I guess he just got bored and he wandered off to rejoin his mandrill friends.
Then another time, I actually scared a gorilla. How many people can say that. I have proof, too.
I was hanging around the great apes enclosure taking pictures one sunny day.
I went over to a window to be closer to a silverback that I saw lounging on the other side of it.
He looked as if he was pondering a matter of great importance.
I was snapping away and all of a sudden, he turned and looked at me with the camera, and the sight shocked him so much that his eyes opened wider and so did his mouth.
Then he just stared at me until I moved the camera away from my face.
With the camera out of the picture, he just went back to pondering whatever he was pondering, before I surprised him.
People sometimes surprise me, too. when they don’t mean to.
There are usually signs, at good zoos, telling people about the animals in the exhibits. All you have to do is read them.
One time there was a young couple standing near me and one of those said signs was right there between us.
The male part of the couple said, “Mister, is that a horse?”
I said, “The sign right there says it’s an okapi.”
Reading is fundamental, y’all.
David Money is an award-winning columnist and the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-8744 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
