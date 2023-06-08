I went an hour without my phone. Like grumpy cat, the frowning internet feline used to say in the memes about having fun for an hour, “it was awful.”
It started when the phone fell out of my pocket while I was hacking back my wisteria vines.
One literally got a tendril hooked on the case.
It was still hanging on when, an hour later, I realized it wasn’t with me.
Well, actually, that means I went two hours without my phone.
One was while it was in the shop. But on the four wheeler I don’t pay much attention to it.
I’m “working” with my hands.
I used the find my phone feature, it said it was really close.
So I asked Thomas to call my number but there was no ringing.
No ringing out in the shop area either.
I loaded up on the four wheeler, armed with Thomas’ phone, prepared to slowly retrace my lengthy path along the fence lines I had been spraying.
Fortunately, I actually spotted it in the driveway next to a flower bed.
There it was, lying pitifully in the hot sun in its cool, smoky mountain emblazoned case. It just looked hot and had been in the sun a long time. Bad news, there were super thin little lines creeping horizontally across the screen.
I did some online research and learned it wasn’t a software issue that I could fix.
So the very next day I went to the helpful folks at iParis Cell Phone Repair who have worked on our stuff before.
I left the phone off for a new screen and battery (I should have known the battery was getting weak, the signs were there) and headed for physical therapy.
Folks, I had some time before my PT appointment, then an hour at PT and I kid you not, I wanted that phone six times in that length of time. If I ever needed proof of how our phones are an integral part of life, that was it.
First, I needed to call Thomas with a question. I told the car to call Thomas Nichols. It informed me there was no phone connected.
Second, only a block later, I was going to call a friend who lives in assisted living to just check in on her. Second reminder that I had no phone.
Third, I briefly thought I would look up online the address of a new business in Paris to see the operating hours. Hmmmmm, that requires a phone, too. No, I wasn’t using the internet driving, I pulled into a parking lot.
I headed to Xact PT to discover that being early there were zero parking spots available. None and no one was leaving because their hour wasn’t up yet.
Now the good folks there will, if you have walking issues, come out at your call and park your car way around back, then retrieve it for you.
Valet parking without a tip!
Number four. I couldn’t call them.
I think I was a bit in shock at the lack of my ever present iPhone because dumb me never thought to just go in and ask them. Nope, I parked way, way off and limped my way in. Just counted it as extra PT.
I did an hour of my exercises. Was asked by a therapist if I could text him the address for Blossom Dairy. There we go, number five I needed that little rectangle of contact with every thing and everyone.
Then lastly, I pulled in front of the iParis store and briefly considered calling them to bring it to me since I was shaky and exhausted.
Time number six in an hour.
I simply rest my case.
I’m as bad as a teenager about my phone.
It’s my lifeline, my encyclopedia, my entertainment!
Think about it for yourself.
I’ll bet you’re not much different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.