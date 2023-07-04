Aaaaccckkk! The World Health Organization is trying to turn my world on its head and I am more than a little bit hacked about it.

In the past couple of days, it was announced by the WHO — the organization I mentioned above, not the seminal English rock ‘n’ roll band — that they were considering declaring aspartame a carcinogenic substance and have already issued advisories against long-term use of all non-nutritive sweeteners. This is not good news for people like me.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

