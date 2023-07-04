Aaaaccckkk! The World Health Organization is trying to turn my world on its head and I am more than a little bit hacked about it.
In the past couple of days, it was announced by the WHO — the organization I mentioned above, not the seminal English rock ‘n’ roll band — that they were considering declaring aspartame a carcinogenic substance and have already issued advisories against long-term use of all non-nutritive sweeteners. This is not good news for people like me.
I have type 2 diabetes, which I control with diet and medication and regular sessions of feeble promises to my doctor that I do try to get some exercise every day. Doc, honestly I do. I already stay away from a lot of the foods that once made my life bearable, like all the tasty and satisfying carbs and sweet things like sodas and ice cream (oooohhh, ice cream!).
Now this group is attacking what little is left to me — the artificially sweetened foods that I definitely do not make a steady diet of, but do indulge in on rare occasions when nothing but a sweet will do.
I do not eat artificially sweetened comestibles every day, mind you. I do not drink a six-pack or more of diet soft drinks a day like many people do, nor do I constantly stuff my face with artificially sweetened gums or candies in a failing attempt to keep my sugar-lovin’ lizard brain happy and quiet.
Aspartame is among the most widely used artificial sweeteners used by people today, and the use of artificial sweeteners is going up all the time, but aspartame has always left me with a bad taste in my mouth. Almost as bad as its predecessor, saccharine. I am pretty picky about the taste of the food I eat and would rather do without than have to put up with the bitter, metallic-y/chemical taste of most products that are artificially sweetened.
Medical professionals and food scientists have been all balled up for several decades now about the health effects of artificial sweeteners of all kinds, specifically the link between aspartame and cancer, but so far they have come to no solid conclusions. There is a lot of speculation that things like aspartame “could” or that it “might” or that studies “indicate” it can cause cancer in humans, but so far nothing has been solidly proven and no group is willing to stand up and say it is a danger to human life. They have “concerns,” they say.
So much of what humans put into their mouths depend on sugar to make it appealing to people. Sugar has been proven to be addictive — I do know that much — and commercial food processors make their food more appealing and therefore more profitable to them, by adding entirely too much sugar to things that have no business being sugared to begin with — have you asked yourself why those French fries are soooo good?
So now these people want to take away the occasional pleasure I afford myself by trying to ban a useful substance that may or may not be of concern, by sticking their noses into my pantry or my icebox.
Sometimes a girl just has to have some chocolate, so thank providence for stevia, that’s all I have to say.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
