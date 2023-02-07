I don’t need a horrid, miserable, totally disruptive winter storm, such as the one we had last week to remind me how much I don’t like the season that we open the new year with.
Winter is sheer torture for me. It is confining and joy sapping; the most unwonderful time of the year.
There is not one good word to say about the season of the bitter freezes.
It is bleak.
It is barren. Colorless and dull; just a dreary time of the year for those of us born to the heat.
In high school Latin, we studied the mythology of the Romans and learned the Earth is punished annually by winter because of a kidnapping.
See, Ceres, the Romans co-opted the Greek Demeter, and Proserpina, her daughter, were blissfully happy wandering the Earth which was lush, colorful and bountiful.
But one day, the king of the underworld, Pluto, who was Proserpina’s uncle, kidnapped her to be his wife. Don’t get your drawers in a bunch over that because Proserpina’s dad, Zeus, was also her uncle. Those old-times gods were an incestious bunch.
This just made Ceres miserable because her daughter was whisked off to the underworld. Nobody feels like working when they are miserable so she sluffed off her duties.
She quit caring about making Earth look good. And guess what, Earth wasn’t pretty any more.
But Ceres’ nephew, Mercury, went down and talked his uncle into letting his cousin come back to Earth for a few months out of the year.
So boom, for most of the year out of the year Ceres is happy and the Earth is a bright, warm place that would be spring summer and into fall. Then Ceres starts getting a little sad and a biting chill comes over the land as Proserpina once again has to head down to the underworld. Then, just like that, it is barren and cold.
The only bright spot in winter’s darkness is the Christmas lights, but that really doesn’t change the fact that it is bitterly cold.
A cold so strong that has my spirit slumping and electricity bill soaring.
Oh, the joy of waking up in the morning and finding your car’s windshield covered in ice and all you have is an old credit card to clear the windshield with.
I hate having to wear a coat. It is so confining.
There is always someone no matter where I am that will utter a sentence I have come to hate because it is stupid and serves no purpose.
If I say at some point, and I always reach that point several times in December, January and February, I hate the cold.
Somebody will pipe up with, “Well, you can always put on more clothes.”
The person who first said that should have been banished to Antarctica to live with the emperor penguins and enjoy the ice-floe hopping life.
And all those who afterwards repeat the cliche should be whisked away immediately after repeating it to a community for the joyfully bundled within the Arctic Circle.
I find myself in agreement with the late comedy writer, producer and actor Carl Reiner. He once said of winter precipitation: “A lot of people like snow, I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.”
Percy Bysshe Shelley, who was a thinker ahead of his time, also disdained winter, but drew hope from the shortness of February, as do I. He wrote of the bone-chilling season, “O, wind, if winter comes, can spring be far behind.”
I am so ready for winter to loosen its frosty fingers from the landscape.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
