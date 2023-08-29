How many people do you know that have a museum that bears their last name? I am not talking about those structures that are named for people who did noteworthy things or someone who had enough money and vanity to build a landmark or museum for himself.
I am talking about a regular person who just happens to have a museum bearing that person’s last name.
I now know one, because that one is me.
Right there on Cascade Avenue near the Colorado College campus in Colorado Springs stands the Money Museum.
I did not know my family had been so honored as no one called me to tell me about it opening.
When I told the woman behind the museum admission counter that my last name was Money, she said, “Isn’t that nice.”
She then let me know that the museum was not dedicated to the Money family, it was all about currency.
Imagine my disappointment, but I did end up learning a lot about coins and paper money in this country.
Did you know that for 64 years there was a half-cent coin in circulation? Well, there was.
The smallest coin ever in circulation in this country was .55 inches in diameter and called a silver trime. It was also called a 3-cent piece.
Massachusetts was the first colony to use paper currency. The colony did this in 1690. It was printed not by the government, but by the same printers who put out books and newspapers in those days.
The Chinese had come up with using paper money many years before that, however.
They started using paper currency as a way of simplifying large monetary transactions.
The outbreak of the Civil War had the U.S. Treasury scrambling to come up with a new paper money system. It came up with “Demand Notes” in 1861, which were replaced by “Legal Tender Notes” in 1962.
In 1928, The Bureau of Engraving and Printing changed the size of the paper currency from the large size that had been in circulation since 1861 to the size they are today.
However at that time, there were six types of notes circulating in the country. There were “Legal Tender Notes,” “Gold Certificates,” “National Bank Notes,” “Silver Certificates,” “Federal Reserve Bank Notes” and “Federal Notes.”
Federal Reserve notes had denominations up to $10,000 dollars, but they along with Gold Certificates and National Bank notes disappeared during the 1930s’ Great Depression. Silver Certificates were done away with in 1957 while the Legal Tender notes ceased printing in 1971, but both can still occasionally be seen as some are still in circulation.
When it comes to printing not every bill comes out perfect.
The museum had examples of bills that had one denomination of the front, but another denomination on the back. Some of the mistakes had the registry number in the wrong place or the inking was off.
Here is something I bet you didn’t know.
The Washington quarter was supposed to be a one-year commemorative issue. But Washington’s popularity ensured that the design would be kept, despite the fact that Washington refused to have his portrait used on early American coins.
Who has heard of hobo nickels? I never had until I saw the exhibit at the museum.
The Great Depression saw a lot of men out of work. One of the things they did was redesign mostly buffalo nickels.
According to the American Numismatic Association, which runs the museum, the hobo nickels were “originally traded for a meal, a sweater or a place to sleep, hobo nickels today are valued collector items. Each is a unique work of art; the Indian has been converted into clowns, women, other Indians, friends and loved ones, bearded men, famous people, self portraits and, most commonly, bearded men with bowler hats.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
