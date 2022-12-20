One of the few things that makes winter, it starts tomorrow, a bit more bearable are the holidays and Christmas movies are bright spots in the nastily cold holiday scene.
I am not talking about those schmaltzy ones where two strangers meet in some middle America snow-covered small town and get off to an instant dislike of some kind, survive a blizzard of misunderstandings, then come to find out they are suddenly in love.
No, I am talking about those wonderfully entertaining movies with bright holiday messages.
Two from the 1940s are “The Bishop’s Wife” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“The Bishop’s Wife” is a charming tale of an angel, played by Cary Grant, who comes down to Earth to help teach an Episcopal bishop how to do the right thing.
See, the bishop in the movie is obsessed with building an elegant cathedral even if it means jumping every time a bitter, older widow tells him to.
Enter Grant as the angel whose mission is to convince David Niven, the bishop, that blind ambition is not the key to a successful mission in life.
Grant uses the bishop’s wife to help the bishop change his ways and, you know, see the “light.”
There was a story that was reported at the time of filming that Loretta Young, who played the wife and regarded herself as a devout Catholic, had a swear jar on the set. Anyone, cast or crew alike, caught swearing had to pay. I don’t know whether she ended up sending the money to the Vatican or not. But there had to have been a lot of money in it by the end of production.
Stars and movie crew members are notorious for their vivid vocabularies.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” is the absolute best holiday movie of all.
It has realism and fantasy, it has a villain so mean that he makes Scrooge look like Father Christmas. It has thievery and honesty, it has attempted suicide, and a whole series of what ifs, it has redemption and it reminds us all that everyone touches the lives of others and has a place in the world.
I loved it the first time I saw it back in the ‘70s and watched it two or three times around Christmas until the ‘90s when it suddenly stopped appearing on 17 different channels all the time during the month of December.
I later found out that back in the ‘70s the company that owned the copyright to the film accidentally let it lapse, so it was out in the public domain for like 28 years. Then in the ‘90s the copyright was restored and now NBC owns the rights and it isn’t shown nearly as often.
I just stream television now, and I don’t have a service that shows the movie. But if you get a chance to see it on an NBC affiliate, do it. It is excellent.
There is another movie that I have gotten a lot of ha-ha’s out of. That is “Home Alone.”
Amid the hubbub of multiple members of an extended family leaving Illinois for a vacation to Paris, an eight-year-old child gets left behind. Macaulay Culkin plays the child who wakes up the next day to find himself all alone in the big house with not a family member for miles. See the night before he had been teased more than his little self could take and he wished he was all alone. So when he wakes up, he thinks his wish has come true.
Anyway, some crooks have cased the neighborhood and know the family is gone.
So they have burglary on their minds. But they did not count on a fiendishly clever foe as little Kevin, and slapstick hilarity ensues.
Oh, the message on that one is unless you are rich and have a super devious kid, don’t forget to take all your kids when you go on vacation.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
