Go ahead and call me a bit obsessed, but I can’t get enough youth sports, particularly when it involves one of my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; or, for that matter, the offspring of many of my friends. As long as my obsession doesn’t interfere with my obedience to God, then I’m good with it. God first, then family, work and baseball.
To the understandable inconvenience to coworkers here at The Paris News, every time grandson Gavin Jones plays in a challenging baseball tournament, I just can’t resist the urge to travel. The problem lies in the fact this grandson of mine lives near Chicago and travels all over the place playing in tournaments. I pack up my trusty laptop and do as much work as I can while gone. I am grateful to a newspaper that will allow a long-ago retired journalist fulfill her urge to cover the news on a part-time basis, and appreciative of my colleagues for their understanding about my frequent trips.
I’ll soon be off again. This time to Cary, North Carolina, beginning Aug. 17 to watch another weekend of baseball.
About the accompanying photographs
Talking baseball via phone recently with friend and Lamar County Clerk Ruth Sisson while visiting family during a three-week stay, I mentioned how short the corn is in early July growing near where my daughter Renee Madewell Jones and husband, Steven, live about 40 miles south of Chicago in Monee, Illinois. She suggested I take a photo of Gavin in a cornfield as reference to the iconic 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” Recall the movie is about an Iowa farmer who hears a voice in a cornfield telling him to build a baseball field. A group of Chicago White Sox players banned from the game for throwing the 1919 World Series show up and begin playing there.
Now understand, my friend Ruth is about as obsessed with baseball as I am. Right now, she is in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where her grandson, Zayden Patterson, will be playing with the Paris Optimist Club’s Dixie Youth Baseball 8U state champion team for the DYB Coach Pitch World Series title. This is the team’s third trip to the World Series, having won second place as a 6U team and then taking the 7U championship last year. Wish them luck this weekend as they attempt to bring home the 8U championship.
In addition to playing at Woodall Field with the Optimist Club, Zayden, a Chisum ISD fourth grader, has been playing with a Paris Haymakers select team since he was 6 and continues to play on both Haymakers 8U and 9U teams today. Which means he is playing somewhere every weekend as a pitcher or short stop.
My grandson Gavin, soon to be 14, and an eighth grade student at a private school, is quite the baseball player. He loves the game, and so far has been fairly successful on a select travel team sponsored by the Chicago White Sox. He pitches, but mostly plays infield on third, second and short-stop and in center field as an outfielder. He is a switch hitter, something I remember he did as a young child when we pitched a Wiffle ball to him. Most recently, the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series named him to one of three USA Baseball Midwest All Region 14 U teams, which compete in a training camp and tournament beginning Aug. 16 in Cary, North Carolina. The Midwest Region is comprised of 11 states. Last year, he played on a White Sox team that won a Cooperstown Dreams Park weekend 12U tournament, quite an exciting trip for me to watch him play at that facility in northern New York state and visit the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Ironically, a week later, Logan Scholl, of Paris, the son of Troy and Amy Scholl (a former Lollypop Kid Stop kid), hit three home runs there although his team didn’t quite make the finals. He began playing at Woodall Field at age 4 and at age 9 his team won the Dixie World Series in Brookhaven, Mississippi. He began travel ball, first with an Oklahoma team and now with the Dulin Dodgers out of McKinney. He has played all over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama as well. A North Lamar eighth grader, he pitches and plays third base.
I keep up with several local players including softball player Molly Martin, a 15-year-old Chisum sophomore. She is the daughter of Jeff and Brittany Martin. Also a Lollypop Kid Stop alumni, Jeff and Michael Madewell were best friends growing up, and Jeff’s mother, the late Sharon Martin, and his grandmother, the late Betty Gunter, were instrumental in making Lollypop a loving place for kids to stay and learn while parents worked.
Just to brag a bit about Molly. After playing as a child with the Paris City League softball program, she began playing select ball at the end of 8U and after seven years has completed her first high school season where she was Chisum defensive player of the year, 1st team all district and all Red River Valley co-newcomer of the year. In addition, she travels all over the country with a select team her Dad coaches for Texas Glory, one of the top softball organizations in the country based in McKinney.
If you get a chance, watch some of these local players. And, there are so many more outstanding kids who enjoy the game along with many parents and family members who enjoy watching as well.
