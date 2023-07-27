Go ahead and call me a bit obsessed, but I can’t get enough youth sports, particularly when it involves one of my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; or, for that matter, the offspring of many of my friends. As long as my obsession doesn’t interfere with my obedience to God, then I’m good with it. God first, then family, work and baseball.

To the understandable inconvenience to coworkers here at The Paris News, every time grandson Gavin Jones plays in a challenging baseball tournament, I just can’t resist the urge to travel. The problem lies in the fact this grandson of mine lives near Chicago and travels all over the place playing in tournaments. I pack up my trusty laptop and do as much work as I can while gone. I am grateful to a newspaper that will allow a long-ago retired journalist fulfill her urge to cover the news on a part-time basis, and appreciative of my colleagues for their understanding about my frequent trips.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.