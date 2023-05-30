One of the many things you discover as you age is that a lot of the things you were told as a child is a bunch of hooey.
Take food for example.
Every time we went on outings that involved food and swimming in my early years, a relative would say after we ate: “Now, y’all have to wait at least 30 minutes before getting back in the water.”
The reasons varied depending on whoever made the pronouncement.
I can remember three, but there were more.
The reasoning went: you won’t have enough blood in your arms and legs because it is all going to the stomach so you won’t be able to swim and you will drown
The word drown was enough to keep me out of the water for at least 30 minutes back then.
Another reason was, all that food will weigh you down and you will sink right to the bottom and there you will be.
Or how about, if you go swimming right away you will get so sick and we will have to take you to the hospital. Now, do you want to go to the hospital and ruin everyone else’s day or will you sit there and let your food digest?
None of the kids thought going to the hospital sounded like fun and we certainly didn’t want to ruin the rest of the day at the park pool, the lake or the beach, depending on where we were, naturally.
Now I know differently. You can eat three Whataburgers and several French fries, then jump right in the pool or ocean and be just fine. Provided you can swim, of course.
My mother, in the summertime, was alway calling us in to drink gallons of water. She said you have to have at least 10 glasses of water a day in the summer because all the sweating will dry out your innards, if you don’t lubricate them with more water. I didn’t see a whole lot of logic to that because I spent a lot of time in the john, too.
But we dutifully drank our water, though sometimes we did get Kool-Aid.
Truth is you really don’t need to force down 10 glasses of water a day especially with all the other liquids, beer doesn’t count, on drinks. It is best to drink water when you are thirsty and remember milk, juices, tea and coffee have water in them. Also, you can also eat grapes and watermelon to keep hydrated.
Speaking of beer, there was one in college that many of us swore by, but it simply isn’t true.
It went, Beer before whiskey, mighty risky, but whiskey before beer, never fear.
That might be fun to say, but the reality is alcohol is alcohol and the order you take your “poison” has no effect on whether you will get sick or hung over.
I had never heard of seedless watermelons until I was way, way past childhood.
So we had to contend with those black seeds when gorging on the fruit of the summer as it was called then.
And despite mammaw’s warnings of, “Don’t swallow those seeds you or you will have watermelon vines growing out of your ears,” some seeds always made it into my digestive track.
I can report now that in all the years of accidentally swallowing a watermelon seed my ears have remained vine free.
Another thing was hamburger patties had to be done, well done as in no pink in the center. That one is true, at least for me it is. I have had food poisoning once and once is plenty. I never want to do that again.
But my mom, and it wasn’t her fault, took it about 14 steps beyond well done. She took it to the charcoal briquette stage. That was because my dad was born in Alabama and that is where he spent his formative years, so he didn’t really know what a hamburger, which originated in Athens, Texas, should be like.
