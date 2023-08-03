It seems such a short time ago on one hand, and then on the other not so much as I recall a fist fight between two commissioners in the former courtroom where Lamar County Commissioners’ Court met before the historical building was remodeled in the early 2000s.
Eruptions to such a level were uncommon, but loud outbursts were often the case as the four commissioners and county judge somehow came to agreements, most of the time, about how best to run the county.
Fast forward more than 30 years now. Thankfully, commissioners and the judge are more civil as the Court goes through discussions about how best to operate a county that is growing by leaps and bounds. The issues are much the same, only more challenging. Things like salary levels to keep good employees; not enough money to keep county roads in passable condition because of the continually increasing cost of materials; enough deputies on patrol in the Sheriff’s Office to keep the county safe at a time the recruitment pool of those wanting to be in law enforcement continues to shrink; and a jail that is sufficiently staffed and that meets state standards.
And, then there is a 20-year leak, primarily on the northeast corner of the courthouse but one that has shown up in various places. Leaks have plagued the court since 2005 when county government moved back into a restored 2017 historical courthouse from the former U.S. Post Office and federal court building on Lamar Avenue. During that time, the Court met in the location now used for early voting. Add to the water infiltration challenge, an inside air pressure deficiency that draws in moisture, a problem first identified but not confronted during restoration. To the Court’s credit, hopefully the removal of heavy, vibrating units from the roof to the ground, a fix to the building’s parapet wall after a study by outside experts and plans in place to install a control system for the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system will solve the negative air pressure problem. This court definitely has made progress.
Monday morning when longtime Sheriff Scott Cass addressed the court at the close of Monday’s final planning session for the 2023-24 budget year before County Judge Brandon Bell filed his recommended budget, I couldn’t help but think of all the times the sheriff has spoken before the court …. and not always with as much praise as he expressed on Monday.
“I would be remiss if I walked out of here not telling y’all how much we appreciate your hard work,” Cass said. “You’ve looked at our needs, and listened. Judge Bell, I know you’ve got to put together this whole thing and make a positive outcome for everyone, trying to figure out what is we can do for our county at large. As we step forward, we have got to continue looking because this county is growing every day.”
Not always the case in the past, I have seen a deliberate attempt by the county judge to allow commissioners to come to an agreement, in most cases, about every budget issue that has faced the court during the past couple of months. I commend him for the effort; and expect only minor changes to the budget at the final public hearing scheduled at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 in the County Courtroom on the first floor at the courthouse, 119 N. Main St. For those who would like to express an opinion, there will be a public hearing on the proposed tax rate at a 9 a.m. public hearing and regular meeting Aug. 14 in the Commissioners’ Courtroom, also on the first floor, and a second opportunity, on the tax rate and budget, at the final Aug. 21 hearing.
For those who have a problem with a 10% pay increase for elected officials and a $3,500 raise to all county employees in the judge’s proposed budget, there is still a chance to voice an opinion.
My opinion is that the increases are justified because of inflation and the fact that salary comparisons with other counties our size show we’re behind. Add in the fact that although we are grateful for the economic growth in the county brought by the influx of industries with some pretty high paying jobs, the local job market is challenging.
However, it might have been more acceptable to the public palate to spread the increase over a two-year period.
See you at the public hearings.
