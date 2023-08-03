County Commissioners review 19-20 budget

The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday approved the budget for the coming fiscal year. Pictured, from left, are county clerk Ruth Sisson, Commissioner Lawrence Malone, Commissioner Lonnie Layton, Judge Brandon Bell, Commissioner Ronnie Bass, Commissioner Kevin Anderson and auditor Kayla Hall.

 By Tommy Culkin tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com

It seems such a short time ago on one hand, and then on the other not so much as I recall a fist fight between two commissioners in the former courtroom where Lamar County Commissioners’ Court met before the historical building was remodeled in the early 2000s.

Eruptions to such a level were uncommon, but loud outbursts were often the case as the four commissioners and county judge somehow came to agreements, most of the time, about how best to run the county.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.