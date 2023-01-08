Thumbs up to 2023! A new year signifies, well, a new beginning.
We recently took a look back on 2022 and the life-changing events that occurred in Paris — like new businesses, renovations and infrastructure plans just to name a few. Here’s to 2023!
Another thumbs up to the Paris Public Library for hosting a fun event for local kiddos, kicking off the new year with a pajama party.
The library started the new year with dancing, popcorn and entertainment for little ones Tuesday night.
Fifteen children danced to songs like “Wiggle Them” and “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” They were also treated to a puppet skit and a movie as part of the evening of fun in the library. After popping out some confetti and performing a dance with their hands, children’s librarian Tracy Clark read a story, “Ruby and the Noisy Hippo” by Helen Stephens. During the puppet show, “Wally Wolf Visits the Library,” children were shown how to behave properly in the library as Mr. Librarian tried to teach the rules and library etiquette to the loud food-loving Wally Wolf. Truly, a fun evening.
An exhausted thumbs down to the painstakingly long — and contentious — United States House Speaker election.
Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries were nearly neck-and-neck in the many, many ballots that were cast over the last few days, with both candidates ending up within just a handful of votes of winning the majority.
The history-making election lasted four days and more than a dozen ballots.
In the 127 times a speaker has been elected, before this election, there were 14 instances that required more than one ballot; the last time a speaker election took more than one ballot was a century ago — the last time it took this many? Before the Civil War.
The Democrat members of the House stood behind Jeffries; most Republican members voted for McCarthy, while several stayed divided, some voting for other candidates. Most slowly united behind McCarthy — or ended the election voting present.
The House reconvened at 10 p.m. Friday, and in the early morning hours Saturday, after 15 rounds of votes, a speaker — McCarthy —was elected with 216 votes, beating Jeffries with 212.
(0) comments
