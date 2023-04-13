This has to stop. I need new mother education for cattle. Anyone who has dealt with cattle heifers knows they aren’t always endowed with the strongest maternal instincts. If you don’t know about cattle, a heifer hasn’t had a calf yet. When she does she’s a first calf heifer and they don’t always have as much milk as they will later. They also just don’t know much about raising calves. Like any first time mother, they learn as they go.
I told y’all about Bumble a few weeks ago, how his mother couldn’t have him without help and when he was finally born she wanted nothing to do with him. I couldn’t really blame her. She went through so much.
But number 730? I’m not happy with her! I went looking for her about 6 p.m. on the four wheeler. No where could I find 730. I looked and I looked, and finally found her right at dark in the one of the few inaccessible places on the property. A tree fell this winter during the ice storm, blocking the path through the cedars. She had her calf in the briars and just left it.
We left it over night trying to make sure she wasn’t going to bond with him. The next morning the poor little fellow was stumbling from cow to cow trying to find a meal. His mother would not provide breakfast. Again, it happens with heifers. But she didn’t have the excuse that the first mom did.
I don’t guess glaring at her changed her mind. Neither did the muttering about irresponsible teenage mothers.
So, now we have Bramble in with Bumble. For now, little Bramble is learning to come when called for his bottle. He’s strong and feisty, unlike Bumble who suffered birth trauma, so hopefully won’t be so very challenging. Bumble is fully recovered, by the way. Bucking and running and the quite the little glutton. Soon the two will be playing together.
By the way, for those cattle people wondering, right now keeping the moms up and running them into the chute and making them let the calves nurse isn’t an option. One reason being neither of us can wade the mud to do it.
But there are a couple of heifers still to calve. They’re big, healthy girls, but so were these. So I’m considering educational bovine classes. I’m going to get the two of them together and give them prebirth instructions. How to lick their babies clean, how it stimulates them to get up. How to do the little soft murmuring moo that cows only do to their calves. How to scent imprint with them so they always know them. Most of all, how to stand still as their newborn makes its stumbling foray, trying to nurse a foreleg, a neck and finally, finds the udder and gets that first, crucial tummy full of colostrum. I plan on being very firm and insistent as I talk to them. Of course, I’ll also talk about the joys of motherhood.
I may resort to guilt. Is it fair for a young mother not to step to up and raise her baby but let the “grandparents” take on that burden? I’d hand out brochures but they can’t read.
Anyway, we have two bottle babies and we try to mimic the way their mamas raise them, they get fed four meals a day instead of the easier two. It’s a lot of work for crippled up people. They grow off better though.
But we most emphatically do not need anymore bottle babies. Bring your heifers by to my heifer motherhood classes if you want. Probably early Saturday morning. No charge. They’re going to be good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.