Back in 1958 Vincent Price came up with a movie plot about a brilliant scientist who conducted dangerous experiments and slowly turned into a giant fly. The title was simply “The Fly.” Believe it or not, in 1986 the movie was remade, this time starring Jeff Goldblum. While we know it’s a deliberate SciFi spoof it was still one of the worst movies we had ever seen. Please don’t be offended if you loved it, it just wasn’t our thing. We never saw the sequel, we just weren’t motivated in the least.
Anyway, I’m beginning to think we have a scientifically created fly in our house.
This nasty little fellow isn’t particularly large, and is a little lighter in color than most house flies. And he’s remarkably resilient.
No, it’s not a flock, pack, herd, whatever you call a bunch of flies. Oh yeah, I think it’s swarm? No, that’s bees and other stinging things. But, I digress. I swear there’s only this one indestructible six legged member of Musca domestica Linnaeus buzzing around evading the swatter. Small it may be, but it’s not a fruit fly.
Thomas hates flies. One of our first arguments after we married was when he slammed down one of our brand new, wedding shower mugs over a fly until he could get to the swatter. He broke the cup. He thought it was worth it because he killed the insect. I didn’t think it was.
So I heard him in the kitchen muttering the other day, followed by the swish and his “gotcha.” Then though, he moaned, “He flew off, I hit him and he flew off!”
After that, he began earnestly stalking the winged vermin. There were several more swishes and a few more whaps. But no triumphant gotcha.
Said fly moved into where I was sitting. He (who knows for sure, it may be a she) is one of those that landed just long enough to drive you crazy then flies away.
We think this one is descended from those scientifically created super flies.
For two days now, we have been too slow. This critter zooms off at warp speed, returning to buzz us.
I’m not sure, but I think I see a malicious grin on his tiny, little fly mouth. I know he’s faster, tougher and more aggressive than your ordinary irritant insect. He’s been sent spinning twice with no apparent ill effects.
My very agile cat has been so aggravated by this light and leave thing that he, too, has tried to catch. He has no problem taking out wasps and other insects, but this fellow eludes his swift paws and jaws.
A couple more ordinary, larger house flies came in the back door and soon met their very timely (to us) end.
He’s still flitting around, displaying his super powers by evading or surviving our frequent assaults. We try to avoid insect spray with our house cat and dogs, but we are approaching that point.
If chemicals don’t work I’m going to try my hand at script writing. If there can be three movies about a massive fly, surely I can write one about an immortal small fly!
