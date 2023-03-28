Now that it is officially springtime — the season started more than a week ago on March 20 — I can begin to really justify my dread at the coming of yet another long, extremely hot Texas summer.

I have never minded winter’s cold temperatures, even when I lived up north as a child. i recall playing in the snow — and there was a lot of it in the community of Miller Township, just east of Gary, Indiana, at the southern tip of Lake Michigan. It’s called lake effect snow, when the cold north wind blows over the more than 300 miles of the lake accumulating mile after mile of moisture from the air over the water and then suddenly dumping it in a mass of heavy wet crystals when it reaches the dry land. 

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

