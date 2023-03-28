Now that it is officially springtime — the season started more than a week ago on March 20 — I can begin to really justify my dread at the coming of yet another long, extremely hot Texas summer.
I have never minded winter’s cold temperatures, even when I lived up north as a child. i recall playing in the snow — and there was a lot of it in the community of Miller Township, just east of Gary, Indiana, at the southern tip of Lake Michigan. It’s called lake effect snow, when the cold north wind blows over the more than 300 miles of the lake accumulating mile after mile of moisture from the air over the water and then suddenly dumping it in a mass of heavy wet crystals when it reaches the dry land.
That wind could be bitterly cold, but I had never really known any other kind of winter at that age, so it was normal to have to put on a lot of layers of clothing in order to stay warm when you went outside.
My dad was from here so he didn’t really know or understand or enjoy a lot of snow, but mom was born and raised up there and deep snow was just a part of her life. She often kicked us kids outside — after packing us into layers and layers of socks and sweaters and snowsuits (remember that scene in “A Christmas Story” where the little brother couldn’t get his arms to drop down to his sides because of all the layers he was wearing? Yeah, like that.) — to “go play” regardless of how much snow was on the ground or still falling. Once you got used to the weight of the outerwear it was okay. I made a lot of snow angels and snow forts and did a lot of sledding in those days before we moved to Texas. I never got used to the frozen snot on my face, however.
We came to Texas sometime in the spring when I was in the second grade. I remember being amazed at the fact that it was warm well before the last days of the school year, and walking to school in a light jacket and being able to sling it over my arm on the walk back home in the afternoon. It wasn’t even Easter yet, and there were green things growing outside and flowers popping up everywhere.
Easter up north is often hunting eggs in the mud and snow slush, with not a blade of grass to be seen, and tearing into those chocolate bunnies from the baskets inside the house, not out on Memaw’s porch in short sleeves and bare feet.
Springtime in Texas is green, very green, about a thousand different verdant shades all banked up together, sometimes with mud underneath, yes, it’s true. That first spring in Texas was also the first time I saw the sky turn green, a sign that a tornado could be on its way, I was told. In the years since, I have seen way more than my fair share of those green skies overhead.
So Easter is just around the corner, and it may not have been as warm as it could get in Texas on the last weekend of March, but hopefully the frigid temperatures are finally over now. That being said, I really do not look forward to the blistering summer heat and the dry conditions that have accompanied summer in Texas in this climate-changed world we are living in.
With everything costing more these days, I just hope I can afford to keep my tiny little apartment comfortably air-conditioned without emptying my bank account. I expect I will be taking a lot of cold showers and trying to get a good night’s sleep under a running fan in order to keep the electric bills to an acceptable level.
Perhaps I will learn to love the winter in the coming years. I can always put on another layer of clothing, after all.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
