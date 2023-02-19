Rebecca Peevy received quite a send off at the 22nd annual Sweetheart Soiree last week after giving 17 years to the children of this community at the Children’s Advocacy Center. And rightfully so. The fundraiser was quite the success with more than $95,000 added to the non-profit’s coffers, a testament to Peavy’s leadership abilities in building a highly respected organization.
Peevy will be leaving the organization at the end of March after training her successor, Britney Twitty Johnson.
CAC board president Dustin Broadway expressed what most everyone knows about Peevy when he called her to the stage to present a token from the board.
“This person built something here that’s amazing,” Broadway said. “I don’t know how she does it just being one person. We got her a little something that we want her to take with her so that she can always remember what she’s built and what she’s contributed to the center.”
Peevy’s dedication could not have been more evident than during remarks she made earlier in the evening as she talked about both her background and the services CAC provides children who have suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
Peevy holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M Commerce.
“Because of everything I saw when I was a Child Protective Service worker in a different state, when I came to the Children’s Advocacy Center I saw what a difference working together as a team could be,” Peevy said as she explained how CAC provides a place where children can feel safe during an abuse investigation and continue to receive the support they need because of abuse.
“It starts with a friendly greeting at the front desk, and then they get to go to a waiting room full of toys and books,” Peevy said. “The forensic interviewer will hold their hand as they go to the forensic interview room where they will talk about some of the worst times of their life. Then they will meet with a therapist to help them process their emotions while caregivers meet with family advocates to give emotional support and education about crime victims rights.
“But most of all, I’m awed and inspired by the courage and bravery of the kids that walk through our doors every single day because they are the true heroes of the story.” she said.
For years, I have witnessed first hand Peevy’s knowledge of her field as a forensic interviewer of children involved in sexual abuse during the many times I’ve heard her testify during the successful convictions of numerous child sex abusers here in Lamar County.
Time and time again, she explained to jurors why children most often are afraid to tell someone about the abuse, waiting sometimes years before coming forward. Peevy’s testimony, I’m sure, went a long way toward dispelling many of the myths about child abuse and in putting scores of child abusers behind bars where they can no longer harm children.
Although Peevy will no longer be at CAC, we are fortunate that she has no plans to leave us as her husband is a professor at Paris Junior College. In due time after a much needed rest, I’m sure we’ll be hearing from Rebecca Peevy again as she shares her God-given abilities with the community.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
