Rebecca Peevy received quite a send off at the 22nd annual Sweetheart Soiree last week after giving 17 years to the children of this community at the Children’s Advocacy Center. And rightfully so. The fundraiser was quite the success with more than $95,000 added to the non-profit’s coffers, a testament to Peavy’s leadership abilities in building a highly respected organization.

Peevy will be leaving the organization at the end of March after training her successor, Britney Twitty Johnson.

