Trapped at home with freezing temperatures and ice covering the roadways, what better time to turn to the collection of Texas Historical Marker narratives compiled by my friend and historian Marvin Gorley.
Gorley and others wrote the 20 narratives, which required expensive research, as a requirement in the historical marker application process. The Lamar County Historical Commission reviewed the submissions for accuracy and site significance before forwarding the applications to the Texas Historical Commission for a final decision and marker production.
Gorley’s collection covers the 20 Texas Historical Markers either placed in Lamar County since 2008, or those approved and awaiting marker production. Those placed since 2008 include the Hickory Grove Black Cemetery, south of Petty, Evergreen Cemetery, Campbell Cemetery, six miles southwest of Paris near Ambia, the Paris Cotton Compress, south of the Lamar County Jail on 3rd Street SW, and Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 60 Sycamore Street in southern Paris.
Others include a marker at the intersection of 4th Street SW and W. Hearne Avenue near the site of the origin of the Paris Fire of 1916. Another is placed at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, 322 S. Church St., while another designates the site of the Sanitarium of Paris (McCuistion Community Hospital) on Coca-Cola property at 1033 Bonham Street. The latest placed marker, in October 2021, designates Jefferies Wagon Yard, located at the northeast corner of the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot.
Still to come -approved but awaiting the arrival of markers- are those designating the site where the first Coca Cola was served in Texas, the Old Deport Cemetery, Highland Cemetery, also near Deport, and Culbertson Fountain, on the Plaza in Paris. A marker at the site of the origin of the 1896 Paris Fire, at the southeast corner of W. Kaufman and S.Main sreets, is on its way as are markers for First Federal Community Bank on Clarksville Street, the old Paris Post Office on Lamar Avenue and the former Paris Grocer Company building at 1221 S.Church St.
Also to come are markers acknowledging George W. Wright as “founder of Paris, Texas”, to be mounted on the exterior wall of the building at the north end of the west side of the downtown Plaza (2 W. Plaza), the former site of George Wright’s store. In recognition of the extraordinary gift former Parisian William J. McDonald made to the University of Texas, which led to the establishment of the McDonald Observatory in the Davis Mountains of West Texas, a marker is to be placed on the wall to the left of the McDonald Building entrance at 210 1st St. SE.
After spending time exploring Gorley’s collection of narratives, I am amazed at the amount of historical detail contained in each narrative, and I certainly admire the attention to detail required of those who must spend hundreds of hours researching and preparing each historical marker application. My hat goes off to their efforts.
Copies of “More To The Story: Paris & Lamar County Texas Historical Marker Narratives 2008-2022” can be found at Bee Sweet Paris Gifts, 17 2nd St. NE or online at beesweetparisgifts.com
