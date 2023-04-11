Many, many Easters ago, not the first one but not far from it, I did a feature story on Easter with a bit of a twist.
It was very early in my career and I was at the Texas City Daily Sun, which has since gone the way of the Dodo bird.
The managing editor said since I was new I had to do the Easter story as everyone there had already done at least three themselves.
I went to the newspaper’s morgue to see what had been done in the past. Mostly the stories were about the Christian story of Easter, which being a Baptist at the time, I had grown up hearing that story. Or they were simply roundups of who was preaching where and which church was serving a meal or showing a religious themed movie.
I decided while doing that research that I was going to do something different.
A couple I knew had a son in daycare. He was 4 years old and went to a daycare.
I decided I would visit the daycare and interview the children to see what they could tell me about the Easter Bunny and eggs.
The child’s mother let the daycare center owner know that I was coming and that I was going to talk to the kids about Easter and for her to not tell the kids.
The kids were all eager to talk about the upcoming visitor, some even said they had seen the bunny in their homes delivering baskets, but didn’t get a really good look.
One 5-year-old boy was eager to talk, but first he had to tell me he knew who the president was and wondered if I knew.
He then told me everything he knew about Easter, the bunny rabbit and eggs.
He said you have to “paint the eggs, but I get my mom to do it.”
Then you leave the eggs someplace where the Easter Bunny can find them, because he comes by when you go to sleep.
What he does, the child explained, is take them and hide them and when you wake up you go and look for the eggs.
Then when you are finished looking for eggs you go back in the house and there is a big Easter basket and you get to eat candy.
A little girl said that the Easter Bunny was not particular about what color the eggs had to be, but another girl said that he was. He liked green eggs because they are harder to find, she told everyone.
Some in the group said it was best if you colored the eggs with crayons while others insisted that eggs with pasted-on decorations were the favorites of the bunny.
One of the other children said no, the Easter Bunny dyed all the eggs using magic tricks that “no one else knows about.”
Just as there was no consensus on coloring eggs, there was no agreement on where the Easter Bunny lived.
One said he lived in a valley far, far away.
Another swore no one knew, while another said he stayed at the North Pole.
One girl said he lives with Jesus.
But, a 3-year-old boy said that he lived in his chimney.
Another 3-year-old boy said that the rabbit lives “just down the road,” but later changed his mind and said, “he lives on the roof.”
One boy, a jaded 5-year-old, said they were all wrong. It wasn’t a rabbit at all. Rabbits don’t have eggs. It’s a duck.
All their comments made for a cute little feature that was a different kind of holiday story.
The editor liked it so much, she wanted me to do it with another group of kids for Christmas.
So I did or tried to anyway.
The teacher of the group of kindergarten students I was going to talk to about Christmas had coached the kids.
It didn’t take a lot of detective work to figure the teacher had told the kids what to say to the reporter when he asks about Christmas. The responses were almost identical and unoriginal, not spontaneous at all.
Interviews aren’t tests, there were no right answers only what the kids might have thought to say when asked about the season.
So, there was no story there to tell.
