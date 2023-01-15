A vote by Lamar County Commissioner’s Court last week paved the way for further negotiations between the county and the City of Paris for a fuel farm to be located on property the county purchased last year at 2805 N. Main Street.
Court action took place with many questions left unanswered about how much a fuel farm might cost, how much the City of Paris might be willing to invest and how much long-term maintenance costs might be, which ultimately will result in the amount of expected savings for both the city and county.
Behind the scene meetings with City of Paris staff, Lamar County Commissioners Alan Skidmore and Ronnie Bass and representatives from fuel distributor representatives have been taking place over the past several months with information about those meetings brought back to County Judge Brandon Bell and Commissioners Kevin Anderson and Lonnie Layton during regular court meetings.
Because of the Texas Open Meetings Act, which prevents a quorum (majority) of a governing body to meet without first posting an agenda 72 hours in advance, no more than two commissioners at a time can meet to discuss county business. The way county governments are organized with independently elected officials in charge of departments, differs from the council-manager form of city government that allows city staff to perform background work on projects and then present findings to a meeting of elected city council members for approval. The pros and cons of the county hiring a general manager is a topic for another time.
Although Judge Bell asked several times to hear directly from fuel distributor representatives about projected costs, that did not happen before the court voted 3-2 on Monday to proceed with procurement and construction with the judge and Layton registering the two votes in opposition. The motion by Skidmore included a cost estimate of $724,200 with the possibility of the city sharing those costs.
As he has done before during discussions about the proposed fuel farm, Judge Bell came prepared for Monday’s discussion with a list of objections to include questions about the cost to satisfy environmental regulations, particularly if soil contamination is present at the former Shell fuel station. His questioning included the costs of insurance, utilities and on-going maintenance as well as the wisdom of taking court action before obtaining a solid commitment from the city.
Those questions deserve answers, which I am sure will be forthcoming as the county now enters the procurement process for equipment and other related services and city staff makes presentations to Paris City Council about the possible joint fuel farm venture.
As has been expressed before, when fuel farm talks first began between the city and county in July 2022, both entities should be congratulated for exploring the joint venture.
As Paris City Manager Grayson Path said then, “Any opportunity where two local governments who share the same taxpayers can work together is one that must be explored, vetted and pursued.”
It is time for the public to witness the vetting process.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.