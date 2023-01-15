Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

A vote by Lamar County Commissioner’s Court last week paved the way for further negotiations between the county and the City of Paris for a fuel farm to be located on property the county purchased last year at 2805 N. Main Street.

Court action took place with many questions left unanswered about how much a fuel farm might cost, how much the City of Paris might be willing to invest and how much long-term maintenance costs might be, which ultimately will result in the amount of expected savings for both the city and county.

