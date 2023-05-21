The local Red River Valley Quilt Guild hosted its third annual “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” quilt show May 12 and 13 at the Love Civic Center. The outpouring of support, not only from guild members but from local sponsors offering financial support, as well as goods and services was unbelievable. I hesitate to list the names of companies, banks, businesses and individuals due to the fear of omitting someone’s name, but if you did contribute in any way to this great endeavor, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We also had many volunteers working the show as “Pink Angels” and helping with vendors. The North Lamar Beta Club members and Troop 2 Boy Scouts helped with the unloading and setting up the vendors on Thursday, and taking down and reloading the vendors on Saturday. The positive feedback from the vendors was amazing, mainly because of the fabulous help, courtesy and respect these fine young people offered to the vendors. Again, we want to thank these volunteers and groups for all of the help as well.
We had vendors from Florida to Ohio and many points in between. We believe, based on the comments made, Paris offered the best southern hospitality possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.