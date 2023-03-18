There are times every year a lot of promissory oaths are being offered up by our elected and appointed representatives, preparing to take the reins of our governments, to lead and guide our communities on the course to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Do our oaths today carry the same weight they did when our land was discovered (1492), the first colonies began to be settled (1620) and a separate nation was formed (1776) and defined (1789)? At each of these stages, our leaders made a dedication of consecration to God, invoking His blessings while acknowledging the possible loss of His favor.
In Noah Webster’s 1828 1st edition ‘American Dictionary of The English Language’ he defines Oath – “A solemn affirmation or declaration, made with an appeal to God for the truth of what is affirmed. The appeal to God in an oath implies that the person imprecates His vengeance and renounces His favor if the declaration is false, or if the declaration is a promise, the person invokes the vengeance of God if he should fail to fulfill it. A false oath is called perjury”. He also defines perjury – “the act or crime of willfully making a false oath, when lawfully administered; or a crime committed when a lawful oath is administered in some judicial proceeding, to a person who swears willfully, absolutely and falsely in a matter material to the issue”.
In America we have a “chain-of-command.” What are “We The People” to do when those taking the oath on “our” behalf at the National level (Legislative, Executive and Judicial) fail to fulfill their job description to our detriment (e.g.; borders – spiritual, psychological and physical)? Do “we” expect those directly under them to make a fervent appeal to change course, and if unsuccessful have the appropriate jurisdictional enforcement agency, they too being ‘under oath’, have them removed and file applicable perjury charges? If their entrusted subordinates fail to enforce this violation against “us” and God Almighty, then is it not the responsibility of the State level (Legislative, Executive and Judicial) oath-taking-representatives to carry that cross “up” the chain-of-command for “us”? If the State also fails; then is it not the responsibility of “our” Local level (Ordinance makers, Executive and Judicial) oath-taking-representatives, to hold “our” State and Federal representatives accountable on “our” behalf; and if not “our” representatives, then who? Art. VI, 3rd Paragraph says: “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and members of the several state legislatures, and all executive and judicial officers, both of the United States and of the several states, shall be bound by oath or affirmation to support this Constitution...” Weren’t they all chosen in good faith?
Good things are supposed to flow downhill in “our form” of a Republic (Art.4,Sec.4-US Constitution) when ran by representatives having a steady faith in God, good moral character and an encouraging hand up to our neighbors.
Our current State of The Union reflects more that of a democracy – ‘a sort of free for all without restraint’ across most institutions, at home and abroad. In a democracy, bad stuff is what flows downhill. Do we even believe any more what we say when we “Pledge Allegiance to The Flag”? The failing “democracy cries” are being herald across the nation, misleading allied nations who look to America for good governance, but are now imitating this falsehood by calling themselves a “democracy.”
Neighbors, I believe we have ‘a major plumbing problem’ in our American public institutions, starting at the national level and adversely affecting our state and local levels. “Our Representatives” need to pick up their cross and live up to their oath – restore those who have wavered back to the right course, or enforce the penalty of perjury and prosecute, remove and replace them. Public service is a privilege granted by “We The People”, not a right or entitlement demanded by the servants of the same. So, having “public unions” are an oxymoron and only contribute to the instability of America’s governance.
Every Nation’s majority serves a G/god they identify with, and every G/god has a Religion; well American majority W/who are “we” serving?
