There are times every year a lot of promissory oaths are being offered up by our elected and appointed representatives, preparing to take the reins of our governments, to lead and guide our communities on the course to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Do our oaths today carry the same weight they did when our land was discovered (1492), the first colonies began to be settled (1620) and a separate nation was formed (1776) and defined (1789)?  At each of these stages, our leaders made a dedication of consecration to God, invoking His blessings while acknowledging the possible loss of His favor.

In Noah Webster’s 1828 1st edition ‘American Dictionary of The English Language’ he defines Oath – “A solemn affirmation or declaration, made with an appeal to God for the truth of what is affirmed.  The appeal to God in an oath implies that the person imprecates His vengeance and renounces His favor if the declaration is false, or if the declaration is a promise, the person invokes the vengeance of God if he should fail to fulfill it. A false oath is called perjury”.  He also defines perjury – “the act or crime of willfully making a false oath, when lawfully administered; or a crime committed when a lawful oath is administered in some judicial proceeding, to a person who swears willfully, absolutely and falsely in a matter material to the issue”.

