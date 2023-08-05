bwDean Ridings.jpg

Dean Ridings is the CEO of America’s Newspapers, an organization serving more than 1,550 newspapers.

 Rich Johnson

It’s no secret that recent years have been tough on small businesses and on newspapers. A bipartisan bill, the Community News & Small Business Support Act, that has been introduced in Congress would offer relief to both newspapers and local businesses. For too many newspapers, help can’t come soon enough. Economic challenges have resulted in too many communities seeing their newspapers forced to lay off staff, cut back on publication days or close. On average, two newspapers are closing each week. That hurts local businesses and residents in the long (and short) run.  However, despite the challenges, what remains true is that local newspapers make a difference in their communities.

But, don’t just take my word for it. Let’s look at the numbers and why America’s Newspapers has been pushing for the Community News & Small Business Support Act to be introduced.

